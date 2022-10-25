The Distillery Winter Village returns November 17 with official Tree Lighting Ceremony

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Distillery Historic District is pleased to announce the return of Toronto's most magical holiday shopping and dining experience - The Distillery Winter Village - starting Thursday, November 17.

The Distillery Winter Village returns November 17 with the official Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 pm in Trinity Square. Designed by Parfums Christian Dior, this year’s 50-foot-tall White Spruce Christmas tree will be decorated with 400 custom midnight blue ornaments, 1,700 shiny and matte gold balls, and 70,000 twinkling lights. It is estimated over 500 hours of labour will go into creating this sparkling masterpiece. The tree will also feature 1,000 custom Dior star charms. Free admission on opening night. The Distillery Winter Village runs November 17 to December 31, 2022 at The Distillery Historic District and is a one-of-a-kind, outdoor market where visitors can take-in the timeless romance of the holidays, celebrate with family and friends, and enjoy specially curated vendor cabins full of seasonal items, gifts, and food. To purchase tickets and for event hours and more information, visit www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com. (CNW Group/The Distillery Historic District)

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Parfums Christian Dior this year to host a picture-perfect holiday experience," said Rik Ocvirk, Vice President, The Distillery Restaurants Corp and Director, Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. "The Distillery Winter Village is a one-of-a-kind, outdoor market where visitors can take-in the timeless romance of the holidays, celebrate with family and friends, and enjoy specially curated vendor cabins full of seasonal items and gifts, plus delicious, can't-miss food."

The official grand opening will take place on Thursday, November 17 at 6:00 pm when Santa flips the switch on the 50-foot-tall White Spruce Christmas Tree in Trinity Square.

Designed by Parfums Christian Dior, this year's tree will be decorated with 400 custom midnight blue ornaments, 1,700 shiny and matte gold balls, and 70,000 twinkling lights. It is estimated over 500 hours of labour will go into creating this sparkling masterpiece. The tree will also feature 1,000 custom Dior star charms.

Tickets are not required for opening night; however, following that, tickets are required on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 pm, and December 27-31 after 4:00 pm. Tickets are $11 plus HST each. Kids nine and under are free of charge. The Distillery Historic District shops, restaurants and cafés, are open starting at 10:00 am daily, every day, except Christmas Day.

To purchase tickets, event hours and more information, visit www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com .

More details below in the event guide.

A Guide to Everything You Need to Know About The 2022 Distillery Winter Village

Event Hours

The Distillery Historic District shops, restaurants and cafés are open starting at 10:00 am daily, except closed on Christmas Day.

The Distillery Winter Village outdoor shopping cabins and food vendors will be open from noon, Tuesdays to Sundays. They will be closed on Mondays.

Thursday, November 17 - Tree Lighting Ceremony

Free Entry, no tickets required (new this year).

10:00 am - 9:00 pm - The Distillery District is open

12:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Winter Village outdoor shopping and food vendors are open

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Live Entertainment

6:00 pm - Tree Lighting Ceremony

November 18 - December 23:

Mondays, 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (free entry) Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers are open only. Winter Village outdoor shopping cabins and food vendors closed

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm (free entry)

Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm (free entry); 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm (tickets required)

Sundays: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm (free entry); 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm (tickets required)

December 24 - Christmas Eve

Free entry today. Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers are open only. Winter Village outdoor shopping cabins and food vendors closed.

December 25 - Christmas Day - CLOSED

December 26 - Boxing Day

Free entry today. Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers are open only. Winter Village outdoor shopping cabins and food vendors closed.

December 27 - 30: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm (free entry); 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm (tickets required)

December 31, New Year's Eve: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm (free entry); 4:00 pm - midnight (tickets required)

Ticketing

Tickets are required on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 pm, and December 27-31 after 4:00 pm. To purchase tickets, go to: www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com

Tickets are $11 + HST each. Kids nine and under are free of charge.

Getting There / Parking

With ongoing road and condo construction development in the area, parking is extremely limited. Visitors are strongly encouraged to take public transit or a rideshare service.

Access to the event will be restricted to four main entry points: North Gate (Trinity St. and Mill St.), East Gate (Cherry St. just south of Mill St.) and South Gate (Distillery Lane) and West Gate (Parliament St. just south of Mill St.).

Shopping

Holiday shoppers can find the perfect gift for everyone on their list: stylish fashions for men, women and kids, home decor, artisanal accessories and jewellery, gourmet food gifts, one-of-a-kind art, relaxing self-care products and services, and more.

In addition to the year round 65+ local merchants, restaurants and cafés, expect to find seasonal vendor cabins offering uniquely curated seasonal items and gifts.

Food and Dining

The Distillery Historic District has always been a dining destination for foodies and The Distillery Winter Village will not disappoint. In addition to the many permanent restaurants and extended patios, there are exciting food cabins offering a wide variety of flavours and holiday fare, as well as several outdoor bar experiences.

Alcoholic beverages must be consumed within the restaurants and extended licensed patios.

Other Attractions, Happenings and Photo Opportunities

Holiday Photo Opportunities - The Distillery Winter Village is a dream come true for those looking to add some holiday magic to their IG grid. In addition to star-studded 50-foot-tall Christmas tree designed by Dior in Trinity Square, the canopy lights, the decor, and the photo walls provide so many opportunities to capture memorable holiday moments, including:

The 7' tall snow people

11' tall LED stars

Santa's sleigh

The iconic Big Heart lit up for the holiday season

(NEW THIS YEAR): The Great Gingerbread Hunt - Grab a map from our info booth, from event staff or one of our roaming Distillery Winter Village ambassadors, and begin your search for all 12 hidden gingerbread people. When you find the one with the Santa hat, take a selfie and share it on Instagram, tagging @distilleryTO for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a Distillery Historic District retailer. Draws will happen weekly.

(NEW THIS YEAR): Christmas Carol Sing-a-long - Look for our band of merry Carolers everyday in front of our projection wall on the Spirit of York building on Trinity Street and join them in singing some of everyone's favourite holiday songs.

(NEW THIS YEAR): Wishing Stars - What's your wish this holiday season? Buy a star from our Wish Cabin, write down your wish, and hang the star on the Wish Trees at the east end of Tank House Lane (at the Cherry Street entrance). $3 from each star will benefit Distillery Historic District charitable partners.

Grab a selfie with Santa - Instead of lining up to tell Santa what's on your wishlist, expect to find him and his team of Elves roaming the cobblestone streets. Also strolling the site and bringing holiday cheer -- a superb line-up of live entertainment and carolers.

Thank you to our Sponsors

In addition to our sponsor Parfums Christian Dior, we are pleased to have Amazon Music returning for a second year. Amazon Music will provide the soundtrack to The Distillery Winter Village.

Our Charitable Partners

The Salvation Army will have their iconic red kettles set up around the site for people to donate.

About The Distillery Historic District

The Distillery Historic District opened in 2003 and is today widely regarded as Canada's premier arts, culture and entertainment destination. It's a national historic site, originally founded in 1832, brimming with creativity and creative people, that can inspire dreams and help them come true. The 13-acre walking district is a dramatic fusion of old and new. An inspired blend of the largest collection of Victorian Industrial architecture in North America and stunning 21st century design and creativity. The result is an internationally acclaimed village of one-of-a-kind stores, shops, galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, theatres and more, which was named one of The Coolest Shopping Districts Around the World by The Guardian. Visit www.thedistillerydistrict.com for more information.

