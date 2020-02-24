The Disciplinary Council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec fines Pierre Shoiry a total of $75,000

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Disciplinary Council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) rendered its decision on guilt and sanction in the case of Pierre Shoiry, who was sentenced to pay two fines totalling $75,000 for acts derogatory to the honour or dignity of the profession. This is the second largest fine imposed by the OIQ's Disciplinary Council. In its decision, the Disciplinary Council also acknowledged that Mr. Shoiry returned his engineer's permit to the OIQ and irrevocably gave up his engineer title.

Mr. Shoiry's acts took place in Montreal between 2003 and 2010, while he was president and chief executive officer of Genivar consulting engineering firm.

Mr. Shoiry violated the Professional Code by failing to put in place the measures required to monitor the application of internal guidelines on competitive bidding processes, in order to prevent, stop, or eliminate the dishonest and doubtful practices occurring in the firm, at a time when a contract sharing scheme involving engineering firms prevailed.

As noted in the decision, Mr. Shoiry's high position in the corporate hierarchy "required him to be the guardian" of compliance with the rules and laws that applied to the competitive bidding processes in which Genivar participated.

The Disciplinary Council mentions in its decision that the acts to which Mr. Shoiry pled guilty tarnished "the image and reputation of thousands of OIQ members who practice their profession with honour and dignity every day."

Mr. Shoiry is the ninth Genivar engineer who has been found guilty by the OIQ's Disciplinary Council in connection with a contract sharing scheme.

The full version of this decision is available on the Web site of the Société québécoise d'information juridique (SOQUIJ).

As a reminder, the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Council are meant to protect the public by dissuading professionals from repeating offences and by setting an example for other members of the profession.

