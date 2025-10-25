The Digital Hotelier Expands to the Americas, Revolutionizing North America's Hospitality Horizon with Game-Changing Technology

DUBAI, UAE and DEL MAR, Calif., Oct. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Digital Hotelier (TDH), the leading all-in-one platform for hospitality operational optimization, today announced its aggressive entry into the North American and Latin American (LATAM) markets. Headquartered in Dubai, TDH is solidifying its position as the dominant force in streamlining hotel operations, including housekeeping, staff training and management, and utility-cost mitigation through proactive alerts.

The key issue is an ever-increasing Technical Debt, multiple systems working in siloes, handling complex tasks such as Housekeeping, Maintenance, Staff training, Reviews, Utility-cost management, Guest experience. It is not sustainable!

TDH's platform offers a comprehensive suite of back-office efficiencies, complemented by its innovative no-download guest app. This app enables seamless guest access to a property's full range of goods (such as food and beverage), services, and activities via a dynamic QR code or secure link.

TDH's platform goes beyond traditional solutions by integrating a pre-built ecosystem of third-party vendors, allowing guests to book and pay for nearby services effortlessly. This not only enhances guest satisfaction but also unlocks incremental revenue streams for hotels, vacation rentals, and corporate housing operators, transforming everyday interactions into opportunities for delight and profitability.

With rapid expansion across Asia-including strong footholds in the Philippines, Japan, and Korea-alongside growing adoption in Europe, TDH is now aggressively entering the Americas and Latin American (LATAM) markets. This strategic move positions TDH to address the global hospitality industry's most pressing challenges in an era of heightened competition and rising operational costs.

"When we founded TDH, our vision was to solve the very specific pain points faced by General Managers, VP of Operations, F&B Directors, and Housekeeping Managers," said Qutaiba Al Ali, Founder and CEO of The Digital Hotelier. "Guests today demand rich, engaging, and frictionless experiences, while operators navigate an ultra-competitive landscape burdened by fragmented systems that are costly and complex to maintain, high staff turnover, escalating utility expenses, and relentless pressure on margins. TDH is designed to eliminate these hurdles by providing a single, unified layer on top of your PMS for operational excellence and guest satisfaction. Our system enables managers to streamline tasks-such as allocating dirty rooms to available staff, generating maintenance reports on critical assets, and providing daily briefings on targeted promotions to boost F&B revenues. Besides, TDH integrates seamlessly with dozens of Property Management Systems (PMS) and remains completely agnostic, ensuring flexibility for any operation."

Frederic Dominioni, who recently joined as Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas after leading revenue initiatives for a prominent global PMS provider, emphasized TDH's user-friendly approach. "I've experienced firsthand the challenges of PMS integrations-it's often a source of significant stress for teams. The key issue is an ever-increasing Technical Debt, whereby multiple systems work in siloes, attempting to handle complex tasks such as Housekeeping, Maintenance, Staff training, Reviews, Utility-cost management, Guest experience, and Communication. It is not sustainable!

TDH is different; we act as a simple layer, working symbiotically with your PMS to resolve all the above challenges and address critical usability gaps without the heavy lift. We can have clients up and running in just 3 to 4 weeks, handling most of the setup ourselves, including native translations of all goods and services, digitalization, and meticulous property mapping. Our team hails from the hospitality world, so we focus on delivering real ROI where it matters most-efficiency, revenue growth, and guest loyalty. We are incredibly excited to bring this rapid, results-driven approach to the North American and LATAM markets."

TDH stands out in a competitive landscape, rivaling specialized players like Kipsu, Optii and Breezeway for back-office operations, and Alice or Canary for guest experiences. However, TDH uniquely combines both worlds at highly competitive pricing, often including free pilots. This, paired with an unmatched level of expertise and client-centric service, sets TDH far apart.

"Think of us as an extension of your Hospitality IT department," Al Ali concluded. "We care deeply about the technology, but what truly differentiates TDH is the best practices and insights we gather from properties worldwide and share with our clients to drive continuous improvement."

Hospitality professionals are invited to meet The Digital Hotelier team at the Denver Hospitality Show on October 27-28, 2025, at Booth #1606, or explore our operation management system to learn more and schedule a demo.

About The Digital Hotelier:

The Digital Hotelier (TDH) is an all-in-one hospitality platform empowering hotel (supporting tens of thousands of rooms globally), optimizing operations, enhancing guest experience, and boosting revenues through AI-driven tools and seamless integrations.

Headquartered in Dubai, TDH serves a global clientele with innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Hospitality industry.

SOURCE The Digital Hotelier

Frederic Dominioni, The Digital Hotelier E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +1415 542 8888, https://operation-management-system.thedigitalhotelier.co/