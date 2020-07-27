The Daniels Corporation Commits to a Sustainable Future

"Innovation is in Daniels' DNA," says Director of Project Implementation, Adam Molson. "From our founder, to our current leadership team, The Daniels Corporation's approach has historically been built on a commitment to doing better. Whether we challenged ourselves to address the market's affordability crisis, the challenges facing first time buyers, or responsible stewardship and community engagement, we have always been determined to be at the vanguard of the Canadian development industry. Prioritizing sustainability is the latest example of our corporate commitment to doing better," adds Molson.

Daniels is determined to give home owners the power to reduce their contribution to climate change without demanding dramatic changes to their lifestyle. By utilizing new construction technologies and innovative lifestyle features, EcoUrban communities will allow buyers to dramatically reduce their carbon output.

Now under construction with occupancies expected in less than a year, Field House is the first Daniels community to boast the EcoUrban designation. The community features 24, three-storey townhomes, ranging in size from just over 1,319 square feet to just over 1,700 square feet.

Prices at Field House start at $1.1 million.

It is anticipated that these EcoUrban towns, once constructed and occupied, will use 52% less energy, emit 89% fewer greenhouse gases and reduce energy costs by 11% as compared to Daniels' traditional townhouse product. Furthermore, approximately 18% of the development's energy needs will be supplied by the integrated solar panel array.

These homes use all electric building systems, thereby enabling residents to live 'fossil fuel free.' They also benefit from low VOC paint, high efficiency heat pumps, triple glazed windows, low flow faucets, and single flush low consumption toilets. Suite hydro and water will be individually metered using 'Smart Meter" technologies.

"We know there are a lot of people out there who are concerned about climate change and want to do their part, but don't know where to start. Buildings are responsible for 45% of Toronto's greenhouse gas emissions and so by offering people a new kind of home, that allows one to live fossil fuel free, we're trying provide a meaningful way for today's homeowner to take action and be part of the solution to today's climate crisis" says Adam Molson. "Daniels decision to design and build our EcoUrban communities, where climate impact is one of the first considerations playing a key role in their planning, design and construction, makes it easier for those who want to do the right thing."

About The Daniels Corporation



The Daniels Corporation (www.danielshomes.ca) is one of Canada's pre-eminent builders/developers, building more than 30,000 new homes across the Greater Toronto Area for over 35 years. Daniels has been named the 2019 recipient of Tarion Warranty Corporation's Ernest Assaly Award and has been recognized as the 'Ontario High Rise Builder of the Year' numerous times. Among its many initiatives, Daniels was chosen to partner with Toronto Community Housing to revitalize 53 of the 69 acres in Toronto's Regent Park. Understanding that quality of life is created by much more than physical buildings, Daniels goes above and beyond to integrate building excellence with opportunities for social, cultural and economic well-being. Committed to community, Daniels offers innovative programs that help people achieve homeownership, and supports numerous charities and non-profit organizations.

SOURCE The Daniels Corporation

For further information: Carol King, Brandon Communications, (905) 903 9059, [email protected]