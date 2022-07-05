MONTRÉAL, July 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Dandurand Group and Station 22 are announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Dandurand to become a majority stakeholder in Station 22, a Canadian producer, distributor, and bottler formerly known as Maison des Futailles. The transaction, which is subject to approval by the Competition Bureau, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

The Dandurand Group is a Canadian family-run alcoholic beverages agency and importer. For 54 years, it has provided Canadian consumers, suppliers, customers, and partners with a strategically built portfolio featuring premium brands from around the world. Over the years, the Dandurand Group has become synonymous with excellence in the field of alcoholic beverages in Canada.

Station 22's highly efficient manufacturing facility, strategically located near the Port of Montréal, will enhance and expand the Dandurand Group's network with an optimized, more responsible and sustainable supply chain highly focused on local bottling capacity. This capability enables more cost-efficient and reliable North American supply chain operations while providing an improved global footprint.

Philippe Dandurand, Founder and Chairman of the Dandurand Group is proud of the Company's continuous efforts toward innovation: "The Dandurand Group always keeps a finger on the pulse of consumers, the industry, and global trends. As a result, we are confident that this new step for the company will help provide novel solutions for our market. The Dandurand Group will offer a unique and fully integrated model that will enable partners and suppliers to work with us in an increasingly streamlined manner. We look forward to welcoming Station 22's talented team to the Dandurand family and to blending our respective corporate cultures in the spirit of partnership."

The Dandurand Group's CEO, Hugues Gauthier, highlights the desire for continuity through this acquisition: "The partnerships built over the years by Station 22, and the integration of their team, will strengthen our position and enable us to solidify a global beverage network with strong roots in Canada. We will then have the ability to offer everything from bottling and creative options to distribution and marketing support. We will be proud to introduce this new all-in-one business model to our partners and customers, both in and outside of Canada."

The President of Station 22, François Malenfant, recalls the history of collaboration and the affinities between the two companies: "Our organizations have been collaborating closely for five years in the distribution and marketing of the Station 22 brands across Canada. It's a partnership that has been mutually beneficial and has allowed our two organizations to get to know each other closely. We share the same values and the same vision."

ABOUT DANDURAND GROUP (PHILDAN INC)

With over 240 employees and 54 years of experience, the Dandurand Group is a Canadian family-run agency and importer specializing in the alcoholic beverages industry in the country. The group includes Dandurand, Univins & Spirits and GALLEON. Its diversified portfolio of strategically selected suppliers is what makes Dandurand Group an impactful player in the alcoholic beverage industry.

ABOUT STATION 22

Station 22 is a producer, distributor and bottler proudly established in Québec for over 100 years. The company currently produces over 6 million bottles of spirits, and 48 million canned beverages, and nearly 24 million bottles of wine each year. It operates a bottling facility in Montréal and its products are enjoyed by millions of consumers across North America. Station 22 has been owned by Kruger and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ since 2006.

