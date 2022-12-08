The Cubeler Business Hub™, a unique AI-based platform to help SMEs thrive, make its debut in Canada

This no-cost, membership-based platform allows SMEs to navigate change and accelerate growth.

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cubeler, a business hub that helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to unlock their growth potential, accelerate the search for financing, access strategic market insights, network with other SMEs and create highly-targeted ads to promote their products and services has made its debut in Canada. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) - powered platform offers a unique toolkit that is designed to help SMEs thrive in the competitive Canadian market.

"The Business Hub is focused on empowering SME decision-makers by eliminating business-related obstacles and giving access to powerful success tools to help them thrive while providing compelling value for partners. With over 4,800 pre-registered SMEs across Canada, we are very pleased with the level of interest we have seen for Cubeler in the Canadian market so far", said Johnson Joseph, CEO of Cubeler.

The Cubeler Business Hub™ was created based on the fundamental belief that data, AI, and analytics will increasingly be used to automate various aspects of B2B transactions and how businesses generally interact and connect with each other. The platform will offer its members access to four key pillars, to be launched in phases, all leveraging AI and analytics to help SMEs pre-qualify for loans and credit based on lenders' criteria, promote their products and services, access market intelligence reports and insights, and make meaningful business connections.

Launched on November 30th, the initial pillar, Cubeler Financing, is an innovative credit marketplace that uses analytics to match SMEs with financial institutions, pre-qualifying the SMEs for various potential credit offers. The service provides SMEs with choices, when it comes to their credit needs, and allows them to compare and select the pre-qualified options from participating lenders that best suit their requirements, saving SMEs time and money, without impacting their credit scores.

Six Canadian financial institutions, including a bank, are already members of the Cubeler Business Hub™. Cubeler expects that number to grow significantly and continue to do so in the next few months since the official launch of the platform in Canada.

The Business Hub's other pillars, Cubeler Insights, Cubeler Advertising, and Cubeler Networking are expected to be rolled out beginning in early 2023. "The positive impact that AI and analytics can have on a business is undeniable," commented Luc Godard, VP of Marketing and Communications at Cubeler. "At Cubeler, we realize however that these game-changing technologies may not be accessible to most SMEs. We've made it our mission to bring these technologies to them and to work with them to see just how far we can go together. I really believe that through the Cubeler Business Hub™, we have an opportunity to redefine what it means to be a Canadian SME."

About Cubeler Inc.:

Cubeler, a subsidiary of Tenet Fintech Group Inc., is headquartered in Montreal. It is the only AI-based platform dedicated exclusively to empowering all small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners and executives by eliminating obstacles and providing powerful tools to help businesses scale. The Cubeler Business Hub™ is the one place where SME decision-makers can find credit options, promote their products to find new clients, access insights, and explore networking opportunities to take their businesses to new heights - all at no cost. For more information visit: Cubeler.com

