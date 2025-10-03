The College of Massage Therapists of Ontario Makes it Easier for Registered Massage Therapists to Discharge Clients Who Engage in Abusive Behaviour

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The College of Massage Therapists of Ontario (CMTO) is announcing changes to the requirements around discharging clients who engage in abusive behaviour towards a Registered Massage Therapist/Massage Therapist (RMT/MT).

CMTO has amended its Standard of Practice: Client-Centred Care and Code of Ethics, empowering RMTs/MTs to discharge a client who engages in abusive behaviour towards them. This includes any act or threat that compromises an RMT's/MT's safety, dignity, or professional boundaries, including:

Physical : Unwanted acts causing pain, injury, or fear of physical harm (e.g., hitting, pushing, threatening force)

: Unwanted acts causing pain, injury, or fear of physical harm (e.g., hitting, pushing, threatening force) Sexual : Unwanted sexual acts/behaviours, including sexualization of the therapeutic relationship (e.g., sexual remarks, non-consensual touch, sexualizing treatment)

: Unwanted sexual acts/behaviours, including sexualization of the therapeutic relationship (e.g., sexual remarks, non-consensual touch, sexualizing treatment) Verbal/Psychological: Language or behaviour that demeans, intimidates, or harms the RMT's/MT's mental well-being (e.g., threats, insults, humiliation, racist, sexist, and discriminatory remarks)

"As healthcare professionals, RMTs are required to provide a safe environment for clinical care. This change reinforces that this standard of safety is a mutual one, protecting both clients and RMTs during treatment," said Maureen Boon, Registrar and CEO of CMTO.

CMTO takes all forms of abusive behaviour seriously, and it has no place in Massage Therapy.

