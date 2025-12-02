THE COLLAB WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR: GLAD DROPS TRASH-FILLED MUSICAL NUMBER STARRING OSCAR THE GROUCH

Glad launches all-new "Don't Get Mad. Get Glad." campaign, featuring a remix of Oscar's hit song "I Love Trash".

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Glad – Canada's leading brand of trash bags and food wraps* – is reviving its most popular, decades-long, star-studded ad campaign, "Don't Get Mad. Get Glad." For the first time ever, the campaign doesn't feature a human celebrity, but the original grouch himself, Oscar, starring in a musical number about a world that loves trash as much as he does. Oscar's Glad debut comes on the heels of Sesame Street's newest season, available now on Netflix and PBS KIDS.

Why Oscar the Grouch?

Glad is proving that trash doesn't have to add to the mess. Who better to turn trash frustration into fun?

"No one feels more strongly about trash than Oscar the Grouch, so we knew we had to reach out to Sesame Street for the relaunch of 'Don't Get Mad. Get Glad,'" said Kellie Li, Marketing Director at Glad. "Our intention behind this campaign is to show that trash doesn't have to be associated with a feeling of ick, avoidance, or grouchiness; thanks to Glad trash bags, taking out the trash doesn't have to be a chore."

What's the Campaign About?

The campaign centers around a musical number directed by award-winning directors, Will Speck and Josh Gordon. The Broadway-esque film opens in a familiar place: Oscar being grouchy and people tolerating, but not loving, trash. Suddenly, it blossoms into a joyous remix of Oscar's classic song "I Love Trash," reimagined for today's world. Instead of singing a solo ballad to his beloved trash, Oscar imagines a world where he's joined in song by others who love it as much as he does. In it, Glad products keep people from "getting mad" at rips, smells, and leaks.

"If there's one thing anyone who has ever watched Sesame Street knows, it's that Oscar the Grouch loves trash," said Jennifer Ahearn, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships at Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street. "We were excited to team up with Glad for their iconic campaign with our grouchy green friend."

Wait, Haven't I Seen "Don't Get Mad. Get Glad." Before?

If "Don't Get Mad. Get Glad." rings a bell, your memory serves you right! Since its original premiere back in 1987, "Don't Get Mad. Get Glad." has featured a rotating cast of celebrities getting mad at their underperforming trash and food storage products. This campaign has stood the test of time – just like Sesame Street.

There's More Where That Came From!

Accompanying the musical number, Glad has created limited-edition Oscar-inspired trash bag totes. This December, fans can get their hands on a limited-edition green Oscar-fur-covered bag via a very special social giveaway – a playful nod to the OG trash lover himself. Fans can follow Glad (@gladcanada on Instagram and TikTok) to stay tuned for the giveaway.

Where to Watch

Watch Glad's campaign that will run in the U.S. and Canada as longform content, 30s and 15s cutdowns, and social teasers on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit (in Canada only). Follow along at @gladcanada on Instagram and TikTok. Featured Glad products include:

Glad ForceFlex with Febreze Freshness

Glad Cherry Blossom

About Glad

At Glad®, we believe in helping Canadians waste less and waste right by empowering people to do their part every single day. Whether it's responsible waste management or protecting and preserving food, we've got you covered. All GLAD® bags are Guaranteed Strong*, which is why we've been named #1 Most Trusted Brand1 for Garbage Bags in Canada multiple years in a row.

Glad® has been in Canadian households for over half a century. The Glad® plant, located in Orangeville Ontario, has been manufacturing quality products and providing innovative waste and food protection solutions for over 50 years. It's a heritage we are proud of and expertise and quality you can count on.

*for full details visit Glad.ca/our-guarantee_1https://www.brandsparkmosttrusted.com/canada

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 190 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and X .

