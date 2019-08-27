The Co-operators acquires Cadieux Beausejour Dupras Inc.

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Co-operators has purchased Cadieux Beausejour Dupras Inc. in Saint Jérôme, Quebec.

"This is exciting news as we remain focused on strengthening our agency distribution system in Quebec," says Patrick Décarie, Vice President Quebec Region, The Co-operators. "We look forward to serving our new clients and ensuring they have access to the insurance and investment products they need to achieve financial security, and ultimately, peace of mind."

The brokerage's portfolio includes personal and commercial insurance policies. Any existing insurance coverage will remain in effect for the current policy term.

Clients will receive first-rate service from a leading national insurance co-operative and gain access to a full suite of insurance products including home, auto, life, travel and commercial.

About The Co-operators:

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $46.7 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as the Corporate Knights' #1 Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Aon Hewitt. For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

