OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is initiating investigations to determine whether truck bodies are being sold at unfair prices in Canada (dumping) and/or are being subsidized. The investigations focus on imports from producers operating in or exporting from China. These practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA's investigations follow a complaint filed by Morgan Canada Corporation and Morgan Transit Corporation (the complainants). The complainants allege that as a result of an increase in the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports, they have suffered material injury in the form of price undercutting, price depression, decreased bookings and lost sales, as well as adverse impacts on production, capacity utilization, market share, employment and financial performance.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by December 23, 2025. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices and/or are being subsidized, and will make a preliminary decision by January 22, 2026.

Currently, there are 158 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. In 2024, these measures have directly helped to protect approximately 45,000 Canadian jobs and $18.4 billion in Canadian production.

A truck body is the load-carrying structure mounted on a truck chassis, for the primary purpose of containing or supporting goods for on-road transportation. Truck bodies are typically used for local and regional delivery of goods and include dry freight bodies, refrigerated bodies, service bodies, and specialty configurations for parcel delivery, food distribution, or municipal services. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

webpage. The complainants, Morgan Canada Corporation and Morgan Transit Corporation, are producers of truck bodies located in Bolton, Ontario and Laval, Quebec, respectively. Based on the information included in the complaint, the complainants represent the majority of Canadian production of truck bodies.

The Canadian production and imports of truck bodies total approximately $327 million annually.

A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigations , will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.

, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched. Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping and/or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping and/or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers. As of October 24, 2025, the CBSA has launched a combined 33 dumping and subsidy investigations for 9 different products in 2025.

