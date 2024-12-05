OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is initiating an investigation to determine whether corrosion-resistant steel sheet originating in or exported from Türkiye by Borçelik Çelik Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. (Borçelik) is being sold at unfair prices in Canada. This practice can harm Canadian industries by undercutting Canadian prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA is self-initiating this investigation, without a formal complaint from industry, as the evidence before it indicates the following:

lost sales

price depression

price undercutting

an increase in the volume of dumped imports

the propensity to dump

volatile international market conditions and the attractiveness of the Canadian market

impacted financial results of the domestic industry

the threat to continuous investments, further price depression or suppression, and product shifting

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by February 3, 2025. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices and will make a preliminary decision by March 5, 2025.

Currently, there are 158 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. These measures have directly helped to protect approximately 31,000 Canadian jobs and $11.6 billion in Canadian production.

Quick facts

As part of early monitoring efforts of the CBSA's Market Watch, a Budget 2024 initiative, the CBSA has identified concerns regarding the dumping of corrosion-resistant steel sheet by the Turkish company, Borçelik, that may be causing or threatening to cause injury to Canadian producers.

The subject goods are corrosion-resistant steel sheet originating in or exported from Türkiye by Borçelik. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

The Canadian producers of corrosion-resistant steel sheet are ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P. ( Hamilton, ON ), Material Sciences Corporation ( Toronto, ON ), and Stelco Inc. ( Hamilton, ON ).

), Material Sciences Corporation ( ), and Stelco Inc. ( ). The Canadian market for corrosion-resistant steel sheet has been estimated at approximately $1.4 billion annually.

annually. There are currently 2 other special import measures in place for corrosion-resistant steel sheet from: China , The Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan , Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu (Chinese Taipei), India and South Korea (Corrosion-resistant steel sheet) Türkiye and Vietnam (Corrosion-resistant steel sheet 2)

A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigation, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigation is launched.

