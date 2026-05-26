THE CANADIAN FORUM FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS: PRIORITIES FOR 2026 FEDERAL BUDGET

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Canadian Forum for Financial Markets

May 26, 2026, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Forum for Financial Markets (CFFiM)/Forum Canadien des Marchés Financiers (FCMFi) is dedicated to advancing proposals that foster healthy, competitive financial markets for a strong, resilient Canadian economy.

In its submission to the House of Commons Finance Committee's pre-budget consultations, CFFiM made the following recommendations to drive growth and competitiveness:

Through Tax Reform:

Generally

  • Rebalance the tax mix toward consumption taxes.
  • Cut the statutory corporate income tax rate by 1 percentage point in 2027 and another point in 2028.
  • Compress the five personal income tax brackets into three.
  • Increase the GST rate by 1 percentage point in 2027 and another point in 2028.

Capital Markets

  • Expand the mining flow-through share regime to include preliminary economic, pre- feasibility, and feasibility studies as eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses.
  • Expand flow-through share eligibility to qualifying R&D expenditures in innovative sectors and integration with the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax incentive program.
  • Consider tax free corporate spinoffs akin to s. 355 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

Through Legislative and Regulatory Reform:

Banking

  • Conduct a public review of banking regulations to eliminate unnecessary requirements.
  • Amend legislative mandates to include competition.
  • Designate a technical standards body by Q3, 2026 to accelerate open banking.

Capital Markets

  • Examine a modernized income trust structure for mature, cash-generating businesses with limited reinvestment needs.
  • Introduce a UK-style Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) to stimulate investment in early-stage, unlisted businesses with high growth potential.
  • Reduce overlapping and duplicative financial market regulation and regulators.

Through Improved Tax-Assisted Retirement Savings:

  • Raise the RRSP-to-RRIF conversion age from 71 to 74.
  • Reduce, and ultimately eliminate, mandatory RRIF withdrawal rates.
  • Increase the defined contribution pension plan and RRSP contribution limit to 30% of earned income.
  • Expand qualified investments in registered savings plans to include private capital funds.

With Fiscal Credibility:

  • Re-establish the debt-to-GDP ratio as the fiscal anchor, with a clear medium-term path back to pre-pandemic levels.

"These are practical, pro-growth recommendations that raise living standards and keep Canada competitive," said Laura Paglia, CFFiM President & CEO. "A competitive Canada brings better jobs, lower prices, more choice, faster innovation and fairer outcomes."

Read the CFFiM's full submission online.

Welcome to CFFIM | FCMFI - https://cffim-fcmfi.ca/

SOURCE Canadian Forum for Financial Markets

For media inquiries, please contact CFFiM Public Affairs, [email protected]

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