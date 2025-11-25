The Canadian Femicide Observatory launches "Too True Crime" podcast, with 580 episodes, one for each woman killed by femicide since 2020

The podcast, with over 580 episodes released today, demonstrates the impact of femicide in Canada, calling on Canadians to advocate for the inclusion of Femicide in the Canadian Criminal Code.

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Canadian Femicide Observatory of Justice and Accountability (CFOJA), is launching the "Too True Crime" podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts . CFOJA is a grassroots initiative dedicated to preventing femicide (sex- or gender-based killing of a woman or girl) and other forms of male violence against women and girls in Canada.

Phone display featuring "Too True Crime", a new podcast presented by the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability. (CNW Group/Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability)

The new podcast spotlights the real stories of every woman and girl killed by femicide in Canada since 2020. This podcast is a solemn, undeniable record of at least 580 lives lost to femicide, demanding that Canada finally recognize femicide as the national crisis it is. The CFOJA will release additional episodes alongside new cases.

"The Too True Crime podcast directly confronts the normalization of this violence, moving the conversation from entertainment to education and activism," says Myrna Dawson, Founder and Director of the Canadian Femicide Observatory, and a Professor of Sociology at the University of Guelph. "Femicide is an escalating crisis, to make real change, Canadians must unite in demanding that the federal government recognize femicide."

By leaning into the popularity of true crime podcasts, the podcast demonstrates the breadth of the issue, highlighting every woman or girl killed by femicide in Canada, a staggering 580 violent acts. Once every two days, a Canadian woman or girl is killed, most often by a man, because of her sex or gender. Where true crime podcasts can sensationalize a few cases of femicide, Too True Crime tells every woman's story, revealing the pervasive frequency of femicide across Canada.

Every person who lent their voice to record each podcast episode volunteered their time. Some episodes were recorded by those connected to the stories, including victims' families and even one victim who was assaulted by the same perpetrator as the woman in the episode.

"To literally be the voice and keep the memory of these women alive is so important in this ongoing battle for justice," says Denise Halfyard, a voice actor who recorded an episode about her cousin, Tamara Chipman, who has been missing from the Highway of Tears since 2005. "These women are not just victims. They are mothers, daughters and friends. She matters. She is somebody."

CFOJA is calling on Canadians to hear these women's stories and lend their voices by visiting TooTrueCrime.com to sign the petition , urging the Canadian federal government to officially recognize femicide and work towards the inclusion of femicide in the Criminal Code of Canada. This is the first step in preventing violence against women and girls.

Listeners can subscribe to the podcast, now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts , to hear the devastating stories behind why we must all demand justice.

About the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability

The CFOJA is a civil society, grassroots, feminist-led initiative that seeks social change to prevent male violence against women and girls, whose activities include accurately documenting sex/gender-related killings of women by collecting, analyzing, and reviewing data on femicide with the aim of prevention. All of the facts and figures in this news release have been provided by the CFOJA.

SOURCE The Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability

For visual assets: Media Kit .

For interviews and more information: Chenda McKissick, Rethink PR, [email protected].