The Canadian Brewhouse Opens New West Springs Location in Calgary, Marking 49 Locations Nationwide

Grand Opening Saturday, February 7, 2026

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Brewhouse is expanding its presence in Calgary with the opening of its newest location in West Springs, officially opening to the public on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The new restaurant marks the brand's 49th location across Canada and reinforces its continued growth as one of the country's leading sports bar and casual dining destinations.

Located in the heart of West Springs, the new Canadian Brewhouse is designed to be a true community hub- a place where locals can gather for game days, casual nights out, family dinners, and everything in between. Guests can expect the brand's signature energetic atmosphere, extensive menu and hospitality-first experience.

"West Springs is an incredible, growing community and we're excited to finally call it home," said Mike Wheeler, COO, The Canadian Brewhouse. "This new location is about more than just opening another restaurant- it's about creating a new neighbourhood gathering place where people can come together, celebrate, and feel like they belong."

The West Springs opening continues The Canadian Brewhouse's momentum of national growth, built around its belief that the best moments happen when people show up together- whether it's for a big game, a milestone celebration, or just wings on a weeknight.

Location Details

The Canadian Brewhouse – West Springs

8538 Broadcast Ave SW, Calgary, AB, T3H 6L8

About The Canadian Brewhouse

The Canadian Brewhouse is one of Canada's fastest growing sports bar and casual dining brands, with 49 locations across the country. Known for its energetic atmosphere, welcoming hospitality, and community-first approach, The Canadian Brewhouse is built around bringing people together for unforgettable shared experiences.

For more information, visit: https://thecanadianbrewhouse.com

SOURCE The Canadian Brew House (Head Office) Ltd.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected]