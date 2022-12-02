The Canadian Association of Journalists is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Awards program

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce entries are now being accepted for its CAJ Awards program , Canada's preeminent national journalism investigative awards program.

The CAJ Awards program features 18 categories and rewards journalistic excellence published across multiple platforms and frequencies. There are special awards for specific topics, including: environment and climate change, labour, human rights, and reconciliation.

The 2022 program will also celebrate the excellent work from student journalists, as well as recognize an emerging Indigenous journalist.

The deadline to submit entries to this year's competition is 11:59 p.m. ET on January 11, 2023 .

"Acts of journalism, whether investigative, explanatory or documentary in nature, that inform and empower citizens to ask critical questions of those individuals and organizations in power is an unparalleled public service," said Brent Jolly, CAJ president. "High-quality journalism that shines a light into the darkest of corners, and demands accountability, is an essential ingredient in preserving democracy."

As always, CAJ members always get the lowest entry rates. If you or someone on your team aren't already members, please sign up for membership by visiting our website ..

CAJ members who submit an individual entry into the Community Media or Community Broadcast categories will have their entry fees waived. Also, CAJ student members submitting individual entries to the Student Award of Excellence pay no entry fee.

"The CAJ Awards are unlike any other awards competition in Canada because they are judged by journalists for journalists," Jolly said. "There is a special feeling that comes with being recognized by your peers at our festive awards gala for a job well done."

The CAJ would like to thank its long-time sponsors, including: CWA-Canada, Journalists for Human Rights, and APTN for their continued support. We would also like to thank the Ken and Debbie Rubin Foundation for their sponsorship of our Freedom of Information Journalism award.

Finalists for 2022 CAJ Awards will be announced in early spring 2023. The recipients will be announced at a gala celebration being planned for April 2023 at Vancouver's Sheraton Wall Centre.

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is a professional organization with more than 1,300 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

