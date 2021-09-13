The Canadian Association for Long Term Care, AdvantAGE Ontario, CanAge, Canadian Nurses Association and HealthCareCAN call on the Federal Parties to Address the Seniors' Care Staffing Crisis

Collectively, we are calling on all Canadians to ask their local candidates about their plans to support seniors. Tweet this

As we consider options for workforce development in long-term care, we must consider immigration and the potential to connect qualified newcomers with employment in long-term care settings.

There are several key considerations that must be addressed through a pan-Canadian health and human resources strategy, including workload, hours of care, skill mix, recruitment strategies supported by immigration, education, and employee mental health. Collectively, we are calling on all Canadians to ask their local candidates about their plans to support seniors.

Quotes

"We need to develop mental health programs to support staff to build resiliency so when crises occur, staff in our homes are better equipped to deal with the pressures they face day to day in the home," says CALTC CEO Jodi Hall.

"Long-term care staff have absorbed much of the impacts from working on the front lines throughout the pandemic. Now more than ever, staff are leaving the sector due to stress – a strategy is urgently needed to retain and attract staff," says AdvantAGE Ontario CEO Lisa Levin.

"Adequate level of qualified staff, with the right mix of skills, is the cornerstone of person-centered long-term care" says CanAge CEO Laura Tamblyn Watts.

"We have seen staffing levels continue to reduce and we're concerned seniors will not be able to continue to access the care they need as our population continues to age," says Canadian Nurses Association CEO Mike Villeneuve.

"Without staff, seniors will not be able to access quality care regardless of where they live which is why we need the federal government to adopt a comprehensive health human resources strategy now to support all Canadians," says HealthCareCAN President and CEO Paul-Émile Cloutier. "If this would have previously been addressed, we would not be in this dire situation today." added Mr. Cloutier.

About CALTC

The Canadian Association for Long Term Care (CALTC) is committed to ensuring quality long-term care for all. As the leading voice for quality long-term care in Canada, CALTC advocates on behalf of seniors at the federal level and shares knowledge, insights, and best practices to ensure seniors can live and age with dignity.

About AdvantAGE Ontario

AdvantAge Ontario has been the trusted voice for senior care for over 100 years and is the only provincial association representing the full spectrum of the senior care continuum. Our more than 400 members are located across the province and include not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal long-term care homes, seniors' housing, assisted living in supportive housing and community service agencies.

About CanAGE

CanAge is Canada's national seniors' advocacy organization , working to improve the lives of older adults through advocacy, policy, and community engagement. We are a non-partisan, non-profit organization and backed by a broad pan-Canadian membership base. Find out more.

About Canadian Nurses Association

The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. We represent registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed and registered practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and retired nurses across all 13 provinces and territories.

About HealthCareCAN

HealthCareCAN is the national voice of healthcare organizations and hospitals across Canada. We foster informed and continuous, results-oriented discovery and innovation across the continuum of healthcare. For more information visit www.healthcarecan.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Association for Long-Term Care

For further information: Liz Thompson, [email protected]

Related Links

https://caltc.ca/

