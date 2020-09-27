MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - With the complete shutdown of touristic charter coach transportation services caused by COVID-19, Quebec bus carriers have experienced the nearly complete decimation of their revenues since the month of March. While the summer season normally allows them to generate the majority of their revenues, these companies experienced revenue losses between 80% and 100% compared to 2019. The Bus Carriers Federation (the Federation) is raising a heartfelt cry as many companies in this key sector for Quebec tourism are on the point of collapsing.

Colossal revenue losses threaten the survival of over 160 companies and 4,000 direct employees. Without governmental intervention, the Federation fears that some touristic charter coach carriers will simply not be able to survive until the spring.

Since March 13, over 70,000 contracts have been cancelled in Quebec alone due to the extended closure of borders and the cancelling of all cultural, sports, and school trips. In total, the financial losses for the industry are estimated at $240M. The government must react quickly to mitigate these impacts.

Strategic services for the entire Quebec economy

The closure of a single company would result in the transportation offer struggling to meet demand. In some regions, this could lead to the complete disappearance of touristic charter coach services and have a domino effect on the economic recovery of many sectors that benefit from the clientele transported by these carriers.

Touristic charter coach transportation supports a number of strategic sectors, including tourism and sports, cultural, and school activities. Group travel contributes to the Canadian economy and allows foreign and Canadian tourists to travel throughout the country.

Urgent and necessary assistance requested

In this unprecedented context, the Federation is requesting financial assistance of $16M from the government to cover their minimum fixed expenses during the next period of forced inactivity from October 1, 2020, to April 1, 2021.

The fixed expenses to be covered by the requested assistance are immeasurable since they ensure the minimal maintenance of the fleet of coach buses and security vehicles. Without this maintenance, the coach buses will not be fit to drive when activities resume.

This request has become necessary since support programs developed by the governments are not easily applicable to touristic charter coach carriers. Indeed, the significant capital assets and the financing structure of the carriers do not allow them the luxury of using programs that require the accumulation of new loans. Moreover, in the context of a complete shutdown of activities, the salary subsidy is insufficient for carriers.

The Federation's request is consistent with the commitment made in the Throne Speech delivered this week, that the government will introduce "further support for industries that have been the hardest hit, including travel and tourism." In this sense, the Federation welcomes this commitment.

Quotes

"The Canadian economy and our regions will need touristic charter coach transportation services ready to restart in full force: our companies will have an important role to play in the recovery of the tourism industry. The assistance that will be given to us is crucial and will have a powerful snowball effect during the recovery. The federal government must hear our heartfelt cry."

—Stéphane Lefebvre, President of the Bus Carriers Federation BOD and President of the Autocar Jeannois Group

"Touristic charter coach transportation is crucial for the economic development of every region in Canada. The resumption of leisure, school, cultural, sports, and cruise travel in Quebec and Canada depends on our ability to maintain a large fleet of quality coach buses to meet future demand. For Quebec tour operators and incoming tour operators, active with all these clienteles, the survival of our sector is at stake—a sector already hard hit with losses of 90% compared to 2019. With the necessary assistance, we are ensuring the 2021 season."

—Marilyn Désy, Executive Director of the Receptive Tour Operators and Travel Agencies Association of Quebec

"Touristic charter coach transportation is very important for the hotel industry. Quebec usually receives thousands of visitors by charter coaches every year. The current health situation is extremely difficult for the industry, but we must plan for the recovery of the economy, when we will need all the industry players to welcome tourists once again."

—Marjolaine de Sa, Executive Director, Association Hôtelière de la région de Québec

"In Quebec, international cruises, which are closely tied to ground transportation, represent $1B in economic spinoffs annually. The expansion of a fleet of quality coaches in a sustainable development perspective is essential to ensure the recovery of our greatly affected industry. Without touristic charter coach transportation, we cannot operate across the province."

—René Trépanier, Executive Director, Cruise the Saint Lawrence

About the Bus Carriers Federation

The Bus Carriers Federation represents over 650 private companies working in all sectors of passenger transportation, including school, intercity, urban, touristic charter coach, paratransit, airport, medical, and subscription transportation.

SOURCE Bus Carriers Federation

For further information: Laurence Gagnon, TACT, Cellphone: 418-690-9716, [email protected]

