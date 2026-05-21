The Brock Group Appoints Grant Roscoe as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Brock Group today announced the appointment of Grant Roscoe as Chief Operating Officer. This leadership addition comes at a time when the Brock Group is scaling its capabilities and advancing its presence across key markets.

The Brock Group has appointed Grant Roscoe as Chief Operating Officer.

"We are extremely pleased to have Grant join us as Chief Operating Officer for Brock," said, Frank Bardonaro, Jr., CEO for the Brock Group. "Strengthening our operational leadership is a critical priority as we align the organization for greater consistency and performance. Grant's broad experience across industrial, energy, manufacturing, and field services environments positions him well to enhance execution and help lead Brock into its next stage of growth."

Prior to joining the Brock Group, Roscoe built a distinguished career spanning three decades in operational leadership. Most recently, he served as CEO of General Plastics & Composites, where he drove strategic growth and operational efficiency. He previously held leadership roles including President at TEAM, Inc. and Global Vice President at Halliburton.

On his appointment, Roscoe said, "I am excited to be a part of the fantastic Brock team. I am looking forward to helping Brock continue to achieve excellence for our customers through safe, high-performing, and efficient operations."

In his role as COO, Roscoe will be working closely with leaders across the organization to advance strategic growth and drive operational excellence. He brings a proven record of improving performance, leading organizational transformation, and fostering cultures centered on safety, quality, and innovation in complex industrial environments.

Roscoe holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, is a graduate of Texas A&M University's Executive Leadership Program, and is a Rice University Certified Leadership Coach.

Brock serves customers across the petrochemical, refining, power generation, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors throughout the United States and Canada. With more than 13,000 employees and nearly 80 years of experience, the company provides a full range of industrial services including scaffolding, insulation, coating, asbestos abatement and mechanical services. Brock was recently ranked #24 among the top 600 specialty contractors by Engineering News Record, the industry authority on construction and design.

Learn more at www.brockgroup.com.

SOURCE The Brock Group

Jaymie Massey, Marketing Communications Manager, The Brock Group, [email protected]