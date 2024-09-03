The Botanist Islay Dry Gin Launches New Distiller's Strength Gin, Designed for Bold Cocktails

Distiller's Strength is The Botanist's answer to calls from bartenders looking to create exquisite craft cocktails where the base spirit can hold its own alongside stronger flavors. The liquid's higher alcohol content increases the botanicals' natural oils, exposing an intense, herbaceous freshness balanced by soft citrus. The enhanced aromatics allow the gin's flavor to permeate through complex cocktails, but also make for an exceptionally robust gin & tonic. A higher ABV increases the liquid's viscosity, providing a rich and luxurious mouthfeel ideal for spirit-forward cocktails such as a martini or Negroni.

Adam Hannett, Head Distiller at Bruichladdich Distillery, home of The Botanist, said:

"Experimentation is at the core of our distillery's heritage, and The Botanist's blend of 22 signature botanicals is no exception. For this release, I was inspired by Bruichladdich Distillery's long-practiced art of bottling whisky at 50% ABV. At this strength, flavorful oils from distillation are enhanced, the viscosity is richer, and it's this richness that carries the flavors of the spirit."

Nicolas Beckers, CEO & President of Rémy Cointreau Americas, said:

"We are proud to introduce Distiller's Strength in the U.S. It is an outstanding new liquid that demonstrates the expertise of our distillery and expands our range for The Botanist. Distiller's Strength is designed both for mixologists who want to explore distinctive cocktail creation with bold spirits as well as at-home consumption with more intense flavors in a classic gin & tonic or Negroni."

Bartenders have been integral to introducing The Botanist to U.S. consumers since its launch in the market over a decade ago. To celebrate the release of Distiller's Strength, The Botanist is partnering with nearly 50 bartenders in six key markets during the month of September, a time when the world celebrates the Negroni. Each bartender was given the opportunity to experiment with the versatility of the liquid ahead of its release and create a unique Negroni cocktail inspired by the local terroir of their region. Discover each recipe and learn more about the program here.

The Botanist is the #2 ultra-premium gin brand in the U.S.[1] and the #4 super-premium gin[2] in the world. The introduction of Distiller's Strength follows the success of The Botanist's first-ever innovation in the U.S., The Islay Cask Matured Gin Range, earlier this year. This marks 2024 as a year of expansion for the brand.

The Botanist Distiller's Strength is priced at $44.99 for a 750ml bottle. It is available exclusively in the U.S. and can be found at retail and in the on-premise across the country.

About The Botanist

Founded in 2010, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin is distilled and hand-crafted at Bruichladdich Distillery on Islay, a remote island off the west coast of Scotland. Hailing from one of the only B Corp-certified distilleries in the world, The Botanist believes in using business as a force for good, putting people and planet in line with profit. The craft liquid is distilled with a unique combination of 22 wild Islay botanicals that are hand-foraged locally and sustainably on the island by The Botanist's professional foragers, James Donaldson and Kate Hannett.

The Islay botanicals are slow simmer distilled with pure Islay spring water in a unique Lomond Still, affectionately nicknamed Ugly Betty, by Head Distiller Adam Hannett. The result is a smooth yet complex gin that speaks of Islay.

