The Block Announces Strategic Leadership Evolution as Leading Digital Asset News Platform Enters Next Growth Phase

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Block, a leading provider of news, research, and data on digital assets, today announced a strategic leadership transition that reflects the company's evolution and positions it for accelerated growth.

Larry Cermak, who has served as CEO since March 2023 and has been with The Block for nearly seven years, will transition to the role of President. In this new capacity, he will focus full-time on advancing research and data capabilities as well as product innovation — areas where his expertise has been instrumental in establishing The Block's reputation as the industry's most trusted source of information.

Kaleb Jessee, who has played a key leadership role as Chief Revenue Officer—driving B2B and B2C revenue growth across the Campus learning platform as well as sponsorship and research sales—will succeed Cermak as Chief Executive Officer.

The leadership evolution also includes key editorial changes designed to strengthen The Block's content operations. Tim Copeland, previously Editor-in-Chief, has transitioned to Head of Growth, where he will spearhead initiatives to expand The Block's global reach and market impact. Adam James has been appointed Editor-in-Chief, ensuring continuity in The Block's commitment to editorial excellence and journalistic integrity.

Cermak assumed the CEO role during one of the most challenging periods in The Block's history, when the company faced significant financial and operational difficulties. Under his leadership, The Block underwent a comprehensive business transformation that not only stabilized operations but positioned the company for sustainable long-term growth.

"I stepped into the CEO role when it was necessary for the company's survival," said Cermak. "What I've truly missed is being close to research, data, and product development — where I can make the biggest impact. This transition allows me to focus on my core strengths and where I can drive the most value for our audience and the broader digital asset community."

During his tenure as CEO, Cermak successfully guided the company through a comprehensive transformation, including leading The Block's sale to Foresight Ventures, launching new products like the Campus education platform, and establishing strategic partnerships such as a joint venture with Wintermute that created crypto index provider GMCI.

Jessee brings extensive operational expertise and a proven track record of revenue growth to his new role as CEO. His deep understanding of The Block's business model and strategic vision positions him to lead the company's next phase of expansion.

"The Block is entering an exciting new chapter, but our fundamental mission remains unchanged," said Jessee. "We remain unwavering in our commitment to delivering world-class journalism, unrivaled research, and innovative learning experiences. I'm honored to lead this incredible team as we continue to set the standard for digital asset information and analysis."

Jessee's promotion reflects The Block's commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth. His background in managing complex revenue streams and building scalable business platforms aligns with the company's objectives to expand its global footprint.

"This transition reflects our maturation as an organization and our confidence in the long-term growth trajectory of crypto in the U.S.," added Cermak. "By having someone who thrives on operational leadership in the CEO role, we're optimizing our leadership structure for maximum impact."

The Block is the leading source of crypto-native news, research and data. Its beating heart is an editorial team that produces reliable and accurate reporting, bolstered by an expert-led team of researchers. The Block serves institutional investors, industry professionals and retail participants. Through its newly launched platform Campus, it helps crypto companies hire top talent and upskill their teams.

