The Best Scotch Whiskies of 2021

"We are proud to offer Scotch drinkers some of the best Scotches on the market," says Maritza Noriega, Senior Brand Manager, Prestige Brands. "Nuanced and flavourful, Corby's portfolio of Scotch is the finest available in Canada."

Overall, four Scotch brands took home top medals. These spirits can be found in select stores across Canada:

Aberlour

Two Double Golds: 18 Year Old and 16 Year Old



Two Golds: 12 Year Old and A'bunadh Alba (coming soon to Canada )



One Silver : A'bunadh

: A'bunadh Ballantine

One Gold : Ballantine's Finest

: Ballantine's Finest Chivas Regal

Four Golds: 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky, Aged 18 Years, Mizunara and XV Aged 15 years (coming soon to Canada )

The Glenlivet

Five Golds: 12 Years of Age, 15 Years of Age, 18 Years of Age, Captain's Reserve and Nadurra First Fill



Three Silvers: Caribbean Reserve, Founder's Reserve and Nadurra Olorosso

Within its worldwide portfolio of Scotch brands and labels, Pernod Ricard was awarded a total of 60 medals at the International Spirits Challenge.

Medals at the International Spirits Challenge are awarded following a rigorous judging process — a highly controlled operation held over 12 days of intense blind tastings by panels of more than 50 respected and experienced industry professionals.

Each entry is blind tasted and awarded a score for its aroma, appearance, taste and finish. Scores are collated and recorded by the category chairman before Trophy, Double Gold, Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are awarded.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

For further information: Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

www.corby.ca

