The Best Gift for Someone Grieving This Holiday Season

News provided byLife's QR
Nov 25, 2025, 08:15 ET
Matt Fraser & Jennifer Blakeley Introduce Life's QR - A Modern Way to Honor a Loved One
NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The holidays are often the hardest time of year for those grieving a loss. This season, America's top psychic medium Matt Fraser and Canadian entrepreneur Jennifer Blakeley introduce a gift that brings comfort, connection, and a place for memories to live on: Life's QR, the award-winning digital memorial platform helping families honor their loved ones in a deeply meaningful and modern way.
A true legacy can't fit on a headstone or urn. A life is bigger than a name, two dates, and a dash. The real stories - the laughter, the traditions, the photos, the moments that shaped a family - live far beyond what stone can hold. Life's QR fills the "dash," preserving the memories that deserve to be remembered.
Life's QR connects a beautifully crafted QR sign to a secure online tribute page where families can share stories, photos, videos, and cherished details that don't fit on a headstone. With one quick scan, visitors access an ever-growing memorial they can revisit during the holidays and for generations to come.
Fraser - known from Meet the Frasers and regular national TV appearances - has become the most trusted voice in grief support. Blakeley, a longtime photographer whose work has been featured worldwide, also created viral storytelling projects like the Christmas Food Court Flash Mob and Alphabet Photography. Her career has been dedicated to capturing meaningful moments - making Life's QR a natural extension of her life's work.
"Life's QR gives people a way to keep their loved one close," says Blakeley.
"It's the most meaningful gift you can give someone who is grieving," adds Fraser.
With a simple one-time fee and hosting guaranteed, families can:
- Share stories and unlimited text
- Add up to 200 photos and videos
- Build a family tree
- Collect messages and pictures in a virtual guest book
- Display the QR sign on a headstone, urn, photo frame, ornament, or memorial bench
This holiday season, Life's QR is being recognized as the best grief-support gift of the year - a comforting way to honor a life, preserve a legacy, and keep memories alive.
Learn more: LifesQR.com
Press Contact: [email protected]
