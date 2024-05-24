The Beer Store is ready to meet the Ontario Government's accelerated retail expansion plans for beverage alcohol

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the provincial government shared news about accelerated timelines for the future of the beverage alcohol marketplace in Ontario. This announcement confirms that The Beer Store remains the primary distributor of beer in Ontario, a responsible recycling steward, and a competitive retailer in an expanded marketplace.

The announcement acknowledges The Beer Store's pivotal role as the primary distributor of beer in Ontario and underscores its unwavering commitment to responsible beer sales. This commitment is embodied through its recycling program and the Ontario Deposit Return Program, which will continue until at least 2031, ensuring a sustainable future for Ontario's beverage alcohol marketplace.

"Today is a significant milestone, reaffirming The Beer Store's crucial role as the primary distributor of beer in Ontario. This announcement underscores our commitment to responsible beer distribution and environmental stewardship," said CEO Roy Benin. "With today's announcement, we look forward to the next stage in The Beer Store's evolution. The Beer Store will be transformed, where our role as primary distributor and recycling steward takes center stage while maintaining a competitive retail footprint," said Benin.

As the marketplace has expanded since the 2015 Master Framework Agreement, with the addition of 450 grocery stores, and in 2019, the expansion of the LCBO's Liquor Convenience Outlet program, The Beer Store has kept pace and remained competitive.

TBS is a significant employer, with 6,500 hard-working Ontarians in well-paying full—and part-time jobs. These employees provide responsible, convenient service for customers across the province, contributing to the local economy. The Beer Store offers the best beer selection in Ontario. It has grown its distribution network to include hundreds of grocery outlets.

In 2023, the delivery fleet owned by The Beer Store made 727,868 deliveries to Licensees (Bars/Restaurants), Private Retailers, and LCBO outlets.

In 2024 and beyond, The Beer Store is planning to adapt and thrive. We will expand our distribution fleet and network to service the new retail outlets, increasing our presence from approximately 1,500 private sector outlets to more than 10,000 during the term of this contract.

The Beer Store has also invested over $100 million dollars in future-focused projects, including:

A new, state-of-the-art distribution centre in Bolton, ON

Upgrades to the point of sale technology to be more reliable and convenient for shoppers

Online sales and delivery, making TBS the number one alcohol delivery retailer in Ontario

Third-party platform delivery partnerships with Skip the Dishes and others, resulting in 95 percent of stores having a channel for rapid delivery.

As the transition to a further expanded marketplace moves forward this summer and fall, these investments in modernization will enable The Beer Store to successfully compete with additional retail channels as the socially responsible, low-cost provider of ice-cold beer in Ontario.

The Beer Store continues operating as usual, including during the summer season. Please visit https://www.thebeerstore.ca/ for more details on your local store hours.

About The Beer Store

Owned by Ontario-based brewers, The Beer Store is the largest beer retailer in Ontario. The Beer Store listed 1,107 brands, which more than 267 brewers provided in 2023. With 26 points of distribution strategically located across the province, The Beer Store proudly distributed 2.9 million hectoliters of beer in 2023. The Beer Store is deeply committed to responsible sales and not selling to minors and people who are intoxicated. More than 1.5 million customers were challenged in 2023 alone. It is also one of the greenest retailers in the world, annually collecting for reuse and recycling approximately 1.7 billion beverage alcohol containers, including beer, wine and spirits. The Beer Store employs 6500 hard-working Ontarians with well-paying full- and part-time jobs.

The Beer Store has updated its images and background information catalogue for media use. When you click on the store images link, you can download a folder of store photos.

The link is located here: https://www.thebeerstore.ca/about-us/contact-tbs/store-images/

SOURCE The Beer Store

For further information: [email protected]