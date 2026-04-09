The Beaches International Jazz Festival immerses audiences in waves of music this summer

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Now in its 38th year, this annual free summer ritual of music in the city brings together hundreds of thousands of visitors on cresting waves of music over four consecutive weekends from July 3 to July 26.

The festival embodies Jazz's inclusive spirit by showcasing hundreds of artists who flavour Canada's music scenes – from savoury Swing and Soul to spicy Salsa and Rock, to juicy DJ house and disco beats.

The annual Beaches International Jazz Festival returns for its 38th edition with multiple waves of music over four weekends in July. Picture of street festival audience. (CNW Group/Beaches International Jazz Festival)

As the festival has branched out and up from its Jazz and Blues roots to represent global grooves, its commitment to nurturing Canadian musicians continues as its core, its trunk. 2026 highlights include:

Sounds of Leslieville & Riverside - July 3–5

The seventh year of this family friendly weekend at Jimmie Simpson Park (872 Queen St. East) features music from pop, rock, soul and swing artists alongside food trucks and vendors.

TD Salsa on the Beach - July 10–12

Since starting in 2008 this event has become Canada's biggest outdoor celebration of Latin music at Woodbine Park. Participants can also learn to dance to the melodies of Salsa, Merengue and Cumbia provided by bands and DJs.

TD Weekend at Woodbine Park – July 18-20

A sensory array of music from bands ranging from Celtic Rock to Electro Swing to Soul, Funk and Reggae.

StreetFest – July 23-25

Over three consecutive evenings (7-11 pm) Queen St. East is transformed into a cornucopia of sound that gets the pavement pounding with dancing and festive euphoria. Featuring more than 30 bands.

OLG Weekend Series / Groovin' in the Park – July 24-26

Celebrating 12 years of dance, community, and culture - Toronto's biggest free electronic dance party takes places under the stars at Woodbine Park. DJs spin House, Hip-Hop, Funk and more.

Johannes Linstead: July 21 and 22.

The festival's only ticketed events at the Beach United Church are a Spanish to Cuba guitar concert featuring internationally loved Johannes Linstead, benefitting the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation.

Explore the artists and events currently confirmed at https://www.beachesjazz.com/. Also follow @beachesjazz for updates.

The festival started in 1989 to unite the community through music. This non-profit endeavour has grown into a month-long celebration that injects millions of dollars into the local economy.

SOURCE Beaches International Jazz Festival

Media: Contact [email protected] or Shane Gerard at 416-671-4667 for more information, interviews and visual assets.