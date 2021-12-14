The BC Bud Co Announces Emily Graham as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Emily Graham as Chief Financial Officer.

With over 20 years of experience, Ms. Graham brings a breadth of experience to The BC Bud Co. having worked for numerous large cap public companies covering industries such as construction, manufacturing, and more. Emily is a CPA, CMA, and holds an MBA from the UBC Sauder School of Business.

Ms. Graham replaces Ms. Samantha Shorter who will stay on in a supporting consultancy role.

Ms. Graham commented "I am excited to join the very knowledgeable team at The BC Bud Corporation. I look forward to helping the company grow into its full potential."

"We are excited to add Emily to the team at the BC Bud Co." said Brayden Sutton, CEO of The BC Bud Co. "Emily will lead our financial division while providing strategic support in other areas as our business continues to grow. I'd also thank Samantha for her valued contributions while we were a private company and through our go-public transaction."

In addition to the appointment of Ms. Graham as CFO, the Company would also like to announce that there will be a concurrent grant of 1,140,000 stock options exercisable for a period of 5 years at $0.20 to directors, officers and consultants.

About The BC Bud Corporation

The BC Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience and the ever-changing consumer demands. Founder-led and based in British Columbia, we take the heritage of BC Bud seriously.

For further information: Communications: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, [email protected], 778-619-2122, [email protected]