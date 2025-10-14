The Basque Government and IBM inaugurate Europe's first IBM Quantum System Two in Donostia-San Sebastián

The IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computational Center now offers its members access to one of the most powerful quantum computers in the world.

The IBM-BasQ partnership will foster global scientific collaborations in fundamental physics and materials science.

SAN SEBASTÍAN, Spain, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Basque Government and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today unveiled the first IBM Quantum System Two in Europe at the IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computational Center in San Sebastián. The installation of this system marks a milestone in the partnership between the two parties, which began in 2023 within the framework of the BasQ – Basque Quantum initiative, promoted by the Basque Government to help make Euskadi an international hub for quantum technologies.

The first IBM Quantum System Two in Europe, located at the IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computational Center in San Sebastián, Spain. Credit: IBM Juan Ignacio Pérez Iglesias, Minister of Science, Universities and Innovation of the Basque Government; Horacio Morell, General Manager, IBM Spain; Eider Mendoza, Head of the Provincial Council of Gipuzkoa; Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research, IBM Fellow; Imanol Pradales, Lehendakari of the Basque Country; Bajartxo Tejería, President of the Basque Parliament; Ramiro González, General Deputy of Araba / Álava; Elixabete Etxanobe, President of Bizkaia; and Eneko Goia, Mayor of Donostia / San Sebastián, in front of Europe’s first IBM Quantum System Two, located at the IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computational Center in San Sebastián, Spain. (Photo credit: Irekia)

The system installed on the Ikerbasque Foundation's main campus, at the IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computational Center, was inaugurated at a ceremony featuring remarks from the President of the Basque Country Government, Mr. Imanol Pradales; Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research; Juan Ignacio Pérez Iglesias, Minister of Science, Universities, and Innovation of the Basque Government; Eider Mendoza, Deputy General of Gipuzkoa; Eneko Goia, the Mayor of San Sebastián; and Horacio Morell, General Manager of IBM Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel. The opening ceremony was also attended by, among others, the First and Second Vice-Lehendakari, Ibone Bengoetxea and Mikel Torres; and the Deputies General of Álava and Bizkaia, Ramiro González and Elixabete Etxanobe; in addition to representation from academia, government, and industry.

This IBM Quantum System Two installation is only the second such deployment outside the US. It is powered by a 156-qubit IBM Quantum Heron processor, one of the best performing quantum processors developed by the company, to date. Designed to be scalable and integrate multiple processors in the future, this system marks a technological milestone by enabling the execution of utility-scale algorithms, surpassing the capabilities of classical brute-force simulation.

"The Basque Government's focus is on the areas that are strategic for our country. Our driving force is the Basque quantum strategy, which is taking a giant step forward today. The Basque quantum strategy will allow us to be a magnet for generating knowledge and attracting talent. It will allow us to connect with other knowledge and innovation hubs and ecosystems to gain competitiveness and development as a country. And it will also allow us to align ourselves with Europe's resilience and reindustrialization strategy, leveraging investment in infrastructure and technologies essential for the transformations we must face as a continent and country," said Basque President Imanol Pradales.

"The two-year collaboration with BasQ's team of scientists has already led to important research results in materials science and high energy physics. Now, I'm looking forward to what our teams will accomplish as the region's growing ecosystem taps into Europe's first IBM Quantum System Two, powered by our best IBM Quantum Heron quantum processor," said Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow.

For more about the research carried out by IBM, BasQ, and many other institutions across Europe, Ireland, and the US, which pushes the utility-scale capabilities of IBM Heron in the disciplines of high energy physics and materials science, read the blog.

Members of the IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computational Center now have access to the system, alongside other IBM resources to help build Southern Europe's quantum ecosystem, promote economic development, and develop new, useful algorithms to help accomplish the Basque Country Government's IKUR 2030 vision for quantum technologies. The specific efforts in algorithm development directly apply toward accomplishing the IKUR 2030 goals of developing applications in strategic sectors such as energy, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence. The Center also helps position the Basque Country for leadership in the field of quantum technologies, and reinforces the commitments of IBM and the Basque Government to lead scientific and technological development in this strategic field.

An infrastructure for knowledge and the industry of the future

The launch of an IBM Quantum System Two in the Basque Country not only symbolizes the advancement of the scientific community, but also opens up new opportunities for the technology's application in strategic sectors. The new system's capabilities will enable industry experts to explore solutions to complex challenges in areas such as the design of new materials, the optimization of industrial processes, biomedical simulation, and the improvement of artificial intelligence algorithms.

With this step, the Basque Country plays an important role in IBM's global quantum computing network and reinforces the region's ambition to be a leader in the rapid development of this emerging technology.

About the Basque Government's commitment to quantum

The Basque Government's commitment to quantum computing began in 2019 with the IKUR Strategy, which identified this field as one of the priority scientific areas for the Basque Country, along with neuroscience, neutrons, and artificial intelligence. As part of this strategy, the collaboration with IBM was announced in March 2023, with the aim of establishing a quantum center and deploying an IBM quantum computer in the Basque Country--an important step to position the territory at the forefront of quantum science and innovation. This commitment was reinforced in March 2025 with the announcement that the Basque Country would install Europe's first IBM Quantum System Two.

The Basque Government's commitment to quantum technologies took shape under the name BasQ – Basque Quantum, an initiative led by the Department of Science, Universities and Innovation of the Basque Government, in collaboration with the Provincial Councils of Álava, Bizkaia and Gipuzkoa. Beyond being a technological facility, BasQ was created as a comprehensive ecosystem designed to advance quantum science, develop talent, attract investment, and develop applications in strategic sectors such as energy, industry, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence.

About the IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computing Center

The IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computing Center, home to an IBM Quantum System Two, aims to promote the use of advanced quantum technologies in the Basque Country, strengthening high-level scientific research and fostering international collaboration. Furthermore, it seeks to grow an ecosystem of excellence by developing specialized talent and generating knowledge in a strategic area for the future. The center provides the BasQ network and other institutions linked to the Basque Government's quantum strategy with cutting-edge infrastructure that facilitates access to unique computing capabilities.

Likewise, the Basque Government and IBM are collaborating on the development of training programs aimed at positioning the Basque Country as a global source of quantum talent. These initiatives promote awareness, education, and training through innovative and immersive learning experiences, aimed at both students and professionals in the scientific and technological fields.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

For more information, visit https://research.ibm.com.

About Ikerbasque

In 2007, the Basque Government created Ikerbasque to strengthen the Basque scientific system by attracting, recruiting, and retaining researchers from around the world. The Basque Science Foundation is a consolidated organization with 373 researchers from 35 countries, from all areas of knowledge, who currently work in 25 associated institutions.

