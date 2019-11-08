The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple Stores Honour our Veterans

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - In observance of Remembrance Day, The Bargain! Shop® and Red Apple® stores will open at noon on November 11, 2019 where local bylaws permit. This will provide stores and Associates across the country the opportunity to pay respect and honour veterans.

"This is a significant time to reflect upon and honor the sacrifices many have made for our country" says Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer. "To pay our respects to fallen soldiers and those who have served, we will be continuing our tradition and holding off on in-store holiday marketing activities and decorations until after November 11th."

The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple stores will go back to regular operating hours on November 12th. Customers can find their local stores' hours on our website.

