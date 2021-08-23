The Bahamas Welcomes New Crystal Cruises Voyages Starting This Fall

Cruisers can start off the New Year's in The Bahamas December 29, 2021 via the Tropical New Year's Celebration voyage. Tweet this

The Bahamas will kick off the multi-season long additions, first with a seven-night voyage, Bound for Paradise, launching November 26, 2021, from New York City to Nassau, calling on San Salvador, Great Exuma and Bimini.

Cruisers can start off the New Year right in The Bahamas on December 29, 2021, via the Tropical New Year's Celebration voyage, which includes a 10-night cruise from Miami, Florida to Bimini, San Salvador, Long Island and Great Exuma, with a final stop with our neighboring Caribbean brothers and sisters in Jamaica.

The Blissful Bahamian Luxury voyage will have several departures starting January 22, 2022, from Miami, including stops in Bimini, Nassau, San Salvador, Great Exuma and Long Island. The series will have two additional sailings on February 12, 2022 and March 5, 2022.

Crystal Cruises has changed the way travelers cruise in The Bahamas, allowing passengers to explore the wonders of the Family Islands beyond the beautiful waters, including wildlife, historical landmarks, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, local shopping and dining.

