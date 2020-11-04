The Bahamas Shines Bright in Top Consumer and Travel Trade Awards

The Islands of The Bahamas Recognized for Resorts, Dive Offerings and Still Rockin' Campaign

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- As The Bahamas reopens its border, recent awards in top consumer, travel trade and niche vertical publications prove the island nation hasn't missed a beat. From Condé Nast Traveler's and Scuba Diving Magazine's Readers Choice Awards to Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards, The Islands of The Bahamas was recognized for its boutique and mega-resorts, animal encounters, dive offerings and marketing/advertising campaign.

Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards Recognizes The Bahamas' Still Rockin' Campaign – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation's Still Rockin' campaign was awarded the best destination advertising/marketing campaign. In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the campaign highlighted The Bahamas' 14 major islands unimpacted by the storm, which contributed to the country's record-breaking year with 7.2 million visitors in 2019.

The Bahamas Awarded in Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards – Four Bahamian hotels were recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. Kamalame Cay, Rosewood Baha Mar, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar were included in the Top 15 Resorts in the Atlantic Islands category.

The Bahamas Takes Home 13 Awards in Scuba Diving Magazine's Readers Choice Awards – The Islands of The Bahamas has been recognized in this year's Scuba Diving Magazine's Readers Choice Awards, with placements highlighting the destination's vast dive offerings across 700 islands and cays. The country was voted number one for Best Big Animals, placed in the top five for Best Overall Destination, Best Cave Diving, Best Snorkeling and Best Value and in the top ten for Best Wreck Diving, Best Wall Diving, Best Advanced Diving, Best Photography, Best Shore Diving, Best Macro Life and Best Health of Marine Life.

