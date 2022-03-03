THE BAHAMAS RELAXES PROTOCOLS AS COVID CASES DECLINE

Persons travelling to The Bahamas are no longer required to take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test on day 5 of travel. Tweet this

"It is important to remain fluid and adapt our protocols to reflect a changing environment," said Acting Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, "and we are pleased to be able to eliminate The Bahamas' testing requirements."

Our visitors are required to follow prescribed entry protocols including, applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa at travel.gov.bs and uploading their pre-departure test results, taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival. Visitors should visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates to review accepted forms of testing for entry based on vaccination status. An island-by-island list of approved testing sites is available at Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

"Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the strong desire for travel to The Bahamas has not diminished," said Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "We remain positioned for a steady tourism recovery, and we will continue to assist efficiencies of travel-related requirements for our beloved visitors, while protecting the health and safety of everyone."

For full details on current COVID-19 protocols for all travellers, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation