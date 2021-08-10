The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Presents its 2nd Virtual Junkanoo Summer Festival 2021

Junkanoo Summer Festival is Back! Tune in on Facebook @TourismTodayBahamas, August 14, 21 & 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. Tweet this

Join us in this virtual parade of top-notch Bahamian talent, featuring among others, Ira Storr and the Spank Band, Geno D., Lady E and Veronica Bishop. The event will also be hosted by Bahamian singers and songwriters Dyson and Wendy Knight and will end with a live Junkanoo performance by an all-star junkanoo band.

This highly anticipated Festival, although virtual, promises to be entertaining and engaging and will showcase integral aspects of the Bahamian culture, such as the creativity of our people, our music and dance, our stories, Bahamian cuisine and an assortment of local drinks.

"We're extremely proud and excited to bring this unique cultural event to residents and visitors," said Charity Armbrister, Director of Cultural and Authentic Events at the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. She continued, "We love showcasing the many talented Junkanoo groups here in The Bahamas and those who have made it their life's commitment to preserve our culture. The Ministry is pleased to bring more attention to the wonders of The Bahamas, especially since the unexpected invasion of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Junkanoo Summer Festival 2021 is an event you don't want to miss!

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram .

PRESS INQUIRIES

Alexis J. Clarke

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Related Links

https://www.bahamas.com

