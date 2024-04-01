The Bahamas in April: A Tropical Paradise Awaits

NASSAU, Bahamas , April 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- As the sun shines bright and the warm breeze of spring fills the air, there's no better time to pack your bags and head to the enchanting Islands of The Bahamas. April is the perfect month to explore this tropical paradise, offering a unique blend of temperate weather, welcoming people, exciting events, festivals and offerings that cater to every traveler's interest. From Easter celebrations to a coconut festival, there's something for everyone to enjoy in surroundings of stunning natural beauty and destinations within the destination for exploration. Visitors have crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches and lush landscapes to fill their days, along with unlimited water sports for unforgettable experiences.

Events

Annual Chub Cay Invitational Fishing Tournament ( April 12-14, 2024 )

Anglers, mark your calendars for the Annual Chub Cay Invitational Fishing Tournament. Compete for bragging rights while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of the Berry Islands.

National Family Island Regatta ( April 23-27, 2024 )

As one of the oldest regattas in The Bahamas, the National Family Island Regatta will take place at Elizabeth Harbour on Exuma. With five days of sailing competition of Bahamian native sloops and exciting onshore festivities, you'll be taking part in a tradition that's been going since 1954.

Promotions and Offers:

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Enjoy up to 35% off your stay, a $100 resort credit and complimentary access to Aquaventure, the largest water park in the Caribbean when booking at Atlantis' Suite Life package.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar: Save up to 20% on your stay and receive a $50 resort credit per day, which can be used at the resort's restaurants, bars and spa.

Sandals Royal Bahamian: Experience the luxury of Sandals with up to 65% off your stay, a $150 spa credit and a complimentary sunset catamaran cruise for two.

Don't miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer this April. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit Bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

