The Bahamas Goes Virtual - Sharing Island Romance in a Modern World

With the engagement of the travel trade and consumer segments, through the introduction of a newly improved Bahamas Specialist Program, Webinar Series, Virtual Familiarization Trips and Bahamas Virtual Expos, attendees can best share the beauty and story of the islands with ease.

In an effort to close the sales gaps in a mobile friendly and intuitive digital learning environment, TIOTB have entered a multi-year partnership with TravPRO Mobile.

"With the onset of the pandemic last year, we had to quickly pivot and adapt to a virtual environment in order to promote and fuel travel desire of The Bahamas to our trade and consumer audiences. Our global sales team collaborated and created a series of exciting virtual events and training initiatives, and we're seeing phenomenal results," said Bridgette King, Executive Director-Global Sales and Marketing, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation.

Deputy Director General, Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, added that "We quickly realized that despite the pandemic, we had to remain relevant and top-of-mind in the global travel space, so that when the appropriate protocols were in place and it was safe to travel, The Bahamas would be included in consumers' vacation plans. Our virtual events and training modules which are executed on TravPRO and other virtual platforms allow us to accomplish this."

While The Bahamas has previously hosted a virtual Dive Expo with the company, the upcoming Virtual Romance Expo will be the first to include networking booths, live experiences, workshops, speakers and breakout panel sessions with local and international experts in the industry.

The event will not only supply information about the destination, but also transport any attendee to TIOTB in more ways than imaginable.

Travel trade professionals and consumers seeking expert advice or ideas on planning romance themed events or getaways, can now register for The Bahamas' very first Virtual Romance Expo scheduled for March 3 and 10, 2021.

Travel Trade (March 3): https://www.bahamas.com/from-the-bahamas-with-love-trade

Consumer (March 10): https://www.bahamas.com/from-the-bahamas-with-love-consumer

