MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In keeping with its strategic business plan, the Atwill-Morin Group is experiencing accelerated growth through both acquisitions and organic growth. The Quebec-based company has just completed the acquisition of one of its competitors, Restaurations DYC of Delson, in the Montérégie region, and created Atwill-Morin & Associates in order to respond even more effectively to the demands of projects entrusted to it in the Queen City!

Brothers Mark, Vice President of Operations, Jonathan Atwill-Morin, President of Atwill-Morin Ontario, and Matthew, President and CEO, are proud of this latest acquisition and expansion into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with Atwill-Morin & Associates. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin Group)

The Atwill-Morin Group is an integrated company with close to 1000 employees, all specialties combined, and adds more than 50 employees to its workforce in the Montreal and Toronto regions.

"We are pleased to welcome to our ranks the entire staff of Restaurations DYC whose mission coincides perfectly with that of Atwill-Morin, making both the employees and the company itself natural allies who share the same entrepreneurial and family values as well as the same vision," said Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and CEO, praising the quality of DYC's expertise, which has proven its worth in the art of heritage restoration since 1982, working on numerous prestigious buildings in Montreal and throughout Quebec. Assistance in obtaining grants, technical assistance in masonry, architecture, aesthetic or structural repair of concrete elements and the repair of ashlar works will continue to be part of the services offered by the company, which is integrated into the overall offer of the Atwill-Morin Group. The current management team will remain in place, as will all employees," said Mr. Atwill-Morin,

The establishment of Atwill-Morin Associates in Toronto has resulted in a rapid expansion of the business in Ontario, where the number of employees has grown rapidly from 9 to 40," continued the company's president. Atwill-Morin Associates has already secured major long-term contracts for the restoration of several prestigious buildings in the business district, including the famous 900 Bay Street, just east of Queen's Park, where the large office complex known as the Macdonald Complex, owned by the Ontario government, is located.

The Macdonald Complex is home to many Ontario government ministries and offices, making it the largest concentration of public service workplaces in Ontario.

Completed in 1971, the Macdonald Block has never undergone a major renovation and has, according to experts, reached the end of its useful life. "We are pleased and proud to be able to contribute to this bold project under the responsibility of a general contractor of the quality and calibre of PCL Construction," continued the president of the Atwill-Morin Group.

Mr. Atwill-Morin concluded by stating that his company is now assuming an ever-growing leadership role in the construction industry, which translates into an annual business volume that is well on its way to reaching the $200M mark, with more than significant spin-offs for the Quebec economy.

SOURCE Atwill-Morin Group

For further information: Source: Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and CEO - Atwill-Morin Group; Contact: Alexandre Dumas - Vice President - Corporate Communications, NATIONAL Public Relations, 514 898-4636 (Mobile), [email protected]