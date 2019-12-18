The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy announces 2019 High Performers list

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) has recognized 72 U.S. and 10 Canadian philanthropic organizations as high-performing fundraisers in the healthcare industry for fiscal year 2018. These organizations are primarily foundations affiliated with nonprofit hospitals or health systems that were surveyed for AHP's 2019 Report on Giving, which provides key industry benchmarks for healthcare fundraisers.

High performers are defined as those organizations who represent the top 25 percent in net fundraising returns for a given category. In the "High Performers: Overall" group, the largest category of the year, these high performers reached the top 25 percent out of all responding institutions, meaning they raised more than $16.0 million in the U.S. and more than $10 million in Canada.

New to this year's award, AHP also recognized those organizations representing the top 25 percent in net fundraising returns per each entity type they reported for. This included systems, community hospitals, and teaching hospitals in both the U.S. and Canada. For more information and to view the full list of 2019 high performers, visit www.ahp.org/highperformers.

"We are thrilled to recognize a record number of high performers this year," said Alice Ayres, President and CEO of AHP. "The change in criteria allowed us to continue to award those outstanding achievements of our members supporting larger scale communities, but also to call out those working within smaller facilities that are producing the same level of exceptional work. We're eager to see where their performance carries them in 2020."

A total of 212 U.S. and 35 Canadian institutions submitted data on their fiscal year 2018 philanthropic activities, with response rates of 24.5 and 26.5 percent, respectively. AHP has sponsored the annual Report on Giving for 35 years and has released the 2019 Report on Giving this week. To learn more about the Report on Giving or purchase this year's edition, visit www.ahp.org/reportongiving.

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy was established in 1967 and represents nearly 4,500 development professionals at 1,900 nonprofit hospitals, medical centers, health systems, and related facilities internationally. To learn more, visit www.ahp.org.

