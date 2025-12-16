The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust and Z-Holdings North ULC disposition of shares of Colabor Group Inc.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 (the "Trust") announced today that the Trust has disposed of common shares of Colabor Group Inc. ("Colabor") (TSX: GCL), a corporation with its head office located at 1601, rue René-Descartes, Bureau 103, Saint-Bruno-De-Montarville, Québec, J3V 0A6, through the facilities of the TSX at prices ranging from Cdn$0.04 to Cdn$0.05 per share for total proceeds of approximately $134,280 (the "Sale"). The Trust, together with its affiliate, Z-Holdings North ULC ("Z-Holdings" and together with the Trust, the "Zucker Group"), now owns less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colabor.

Immediately prior to the Sale, the Zucker Group owned 12,595,612 common shares, or approximately 12.35% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colabor.

The 2,982,000 common shares disposed of by the Trust represent approximately 2.92% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colabor.

Following the Sale, the Zucker Group owns 9,613,612 common shares. Together this represents approximately 9.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colabor.

The common shares of Colabor held by the Zucker Group were disposed of for investment purposes. The Zucker Group may dispose of additional common shares of Colabor in the future, subject to market conditions.

SOURCE The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07

