The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust and Z-Holdings North ULC disposition of shares of Colabor Group Inc.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 (the "Trust") announced today that its affiliate, Z-Holdings North ULC ("Z-Holdings" and together with the Trust, the "Zucker Group"), has disposed of 143,000 common shares of Colabor Group Inc. ("Colabor") (TSX: GCL), a corporation with its head office located at 1620 De Montarville Blvd., Boucherville, Québec, J4B 8P4, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of Cdn$1.00 per share (the "Sale").

Immediately prior to the Sale, the Zucker Group owned 13,337,649 common shares (comprised of 12,752,449 common shares and 585,200 common shares which may be received upon the conversion by the Trust of its $1,463,000 of principal amount of the 6.00% convertible debentures maturing April 30, 2022 (the "Debentures")), or approximately 13.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colabor.

The 143,000 common shares disposed of by Z-Holdings represent approximately 0.14% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colabor.

Following the Sale, the Zucker Group owns 13,194,649 common shares (comprised of 12,609,449 common shares and 585,200 common shares which may be received upon the conversion of the Debentures it holds). Together this represents approximately 12.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colabor (if the Trust converted its debentures into common shares).

The common shares and Debentures of Colabor held by the Zucker Group were disposed of for investment purposes. The Zucker Group may acquire or dispose of additional common shares and/or debentures of Colabor in the future, subject to price and availability.

