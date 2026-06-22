The Andersons to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on June 24, 2026

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that its management team will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell in celebration of 30 years as a publicly traded company.

The ceremony recognizes the company's journey from its founding in 1947 as a strong regional business into one that plays an important role across the North American agriculture and renewable fuels supply chains.

"We are proud to celebrate this milestone on Nasdaq's global stage," said Bill Krueger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our success reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the support of our shareholders. As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing with discipline and delivering long-term shareholder value."

The Opening Bell ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and will be broadcast live beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET on Nasdaq's website https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

Cheryl Vion-Hasenaur, Director Corporate Communication, 419-897-6743, [email protected]; Mike Hoelter, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations, Phone: 419-897-6715, Email: [email protected]