The Andersons, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Results on November 4

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 after 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 4, 2024. The company will host a webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen over the phone, please dial 888-317-6003 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number: 2387329. To watch the webcast, go to https://app.webinar.net/Bz3omkN6Ver and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of www.andersonsinc.com.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., named in 2024 to Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small Companies, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

Mike Hoelter, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations, Phone: 419-897-6715, Email: [email protected]