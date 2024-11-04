The Andersons, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $27 million , or $0.80 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $25 million , or $0.72 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $97 million , producing a record for the third quarter

Renewables reported best-ever third quarter pretax income of $53 million and pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $28 million on strong operating performance and ethanol margins

Trade generated increased year-over-year pretax income of $26 million and adjusted pretax income of $23 million

"Overall, we are pleased with our third quarter results given the lower commodity prices and reduced volatility in the ag markets. Renewables had a very strong quarter with increased ethanol production and improved yields in a period of good but softening crush margins. Trade results were significantly better than last year and include improved performance in our assets. Increased volume and margins in our specialty liquids and manufactured product lines resulted in improved results in Nutrient & Industrial," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "Harvest is almost complete due to the near-perfect harvest weather, with both higher-than-normal quality and above trend-line yields. We have been able to buy grain at good basis values which should allow for carry opportunities into 2025. We continue to see the benefits of our portfolio mix with well-placed assets, a growing specialty ingredients business, efficient ethanol plant performance and merchandising opportunities across our businesses."

"We continue to pursue growth opportunities. Most recently, we announced the closing of an $85 million investment for a 65% ownership interest in Skyland Grain, LLC, which operates a large grain and agronomy footprint spread across Southwest Kansas, Eastern Colorado, and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. These assets extend our geographic footprint and support our existing merchandising presence in the region," continued Krueger. "In addition, we announced a significant investment in our leased facility at the port of Houston to improve our current grain export program and add capacity for storing and exporting soybean meal. We continue to make progress on our longer-term Renewables projects, which are focused on lowering the carbon intensity of our high-performing ethanol plants. In addition to these projects, we continue our investment philosophy to improve efficiency and add capacity at our existing plants, as well as acquisition opportunities, which are in line with our strategy and generate appropriate returns."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Variance YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Variance Pretax Income $ 62.2 $ 38.4 $ 23.8 $ 133.5 $ 77.8 $ 55.7 Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1 38.1 17.6 20.5 85.8 73.7 12.1 Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1 34.6 10.1 24.5 86.1 90.7 (4.6) Trade1 22.7 5.4 17.3 41.0 36.3 4.7 Renewables1 28.5 26.3 2.2 63.8 65.0 (1.2) Nutrient & Industrial (6.1) (8.5) 2.4 15.4 23.7 (8.3) Other1 (10.5) (13.1) 2.6 (34.1) (34.3) 0.2 Net Income Attributable to the Company 27.4 9.7 17.7 68.9 50.0 18.9 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1 24.7 4.6 20.1 69.8 63.7 6.1 Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") 0.80 0.28 0.52 2.01 1.46 0.55 Adjusted EPS1 0.72 0.13 0.59 2.04 1.86 0.18 EBITDA1 101.0 77.8 23.2 246.6 210.4 36.2 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 $ 97.4 $ 70.3 $ 27.1 $ 246.9 $ 270.0 $ (23.1) 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate consistent cash flows throughout the shift in ag markets, and our debt remains at a modest level," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "With the strong cash flows and lower commodity prices, we continue to show a higher-than-normal cash position at this point in the year. We remain well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet. We continue to evaluate new growth investments and acquisitions in a variety of strategic projects. We anticipate increased spending on growth projects in the fourth quarter and into 2025, in addition to the Skyland investment."

The company used cash from operating activities of $2 million and generated cash from operating activities of $489 million in the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the same periods was $86 million and $50 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the quarter totaled $38 million, a $4 million increase from 2023.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Results Resilient in Less Volatile Ag Markets

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $26 million and adjusted pretax income of $23 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $8 million and adjusted pretax income of $5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Results from our grain asset footprint were better than the prior year, due to strong elevation margins and space income, primarily related to corn and wheat. Trade's growing specialty ingredients business continued to benefit from recent growth investments. The merchandising business remained profitable with well-supplied commodity markets and limited volatility. As expected, farmer engagement ramped up during the quarter to bring significant old crop bushels to market and forward sell new crop in anticipation of an early and robust harvest. For comparison, prior year results include a $19 million pretax loss on a foreign currency issue.

The portfolio mix of assets, ingredients and merchandising businesses provides a solid foundation to benefit from large crops and carry markets, as well as tight, demand-driven markets. Assets are well-positioned for an early and large harvest, which should allow us to buy bushels at low basis levels. Domestic specialty ingredient demand is also expected to stay solid and should continue to support recent capital growth investments.

Trade's third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $38 million, compared to $21 million in 2023.

Renewables had Record Quarter on Efficient Operations and Favorable Ethanol Margins

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $53 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $28 million in the third quarter. For the same period in 2023, the segment reported a pretax income of $47 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $26 million.

Margins on ethanol production improved year-over-year on significantly lower corn basis in the eastern plants, despite a reduction in ethanol board crush margins in the quarter. Production facilities continued to operate efficiently with increased volume and higher ethanol yields. Plant co-product values were lower, with feed ingredients following the overall price reduction of corn; however, feed ingredient demand improved year-over-year. Renewable diesel feedstock volumes continue to grow albeit with compressed margins on industry fundamentals. All four plants completed their semi-annual maintenance shutdowns in the third quarter. A favorable ethanol margin environment should continue, supported by exports, higher blending rates and continued lower corn basis levels in the east.

Renewables had third quarter EBITDA of $65 million in 2024, compared to $60 million in 2023.

Nutrient & Industrial Improved in Seasonally Quiet Quarter

The Nutrient & Industrial segment reported a pretax loss of $6 million, compared to a loss of $8 million in 2023. Overall volumes improved during a seasonally slow third quarter, but margins in base nutrients have reset to more normalized levels and did not repeat the outsized margin opportunities seen in recent years. The engineered granules business saw significant improvement in the quarter on higher sales volume and margins, with continued focus on operational improvements in this business. Looking forward, the fourth quarter should benefit from high yields and an early harvest, allowing for fall applications.

Nutrient & Industrial's third quarter EBITDA was $5 million compared to breakeven EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 17% for the quarter. This rate was impacted by the tax treatment of noncontrolling interests and federal tax credits. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 14% - 18%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2024 and preliminary views for 2025. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 2387329). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/Bz3omkN6Ver and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named in 2024 to Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small Companies, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,620,988

$ 3,635,691

$ 8,134,410

$ 11,537,112 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,443,863

3,477,990

7,653,594

11,009,463 Gross profit 177,125

157,701

480,816

527,649 Operating, administrative and general expenses 120,494

126,306

356,466

359,548 Asset impairment —

—

—

87,156 Interest expense, net 8,361

8,188

21,494

38,766 Other income, net 13,922

15,178

30,651

35,623 Income before income taxes 62,192

38,385

133,507

77,802 Income tax provision 10,731

7,862

16,911

23,710 Net income 51,461

30,523

116,596

54,092 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 24,096

20,815

47,674

4,088 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 27,365

$ 9,708

$ 68,922

$ 50,004















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings: $ 0.80

$ 0.29

$ 2.03

$ 1.48 Diluted earnings: $ 0.80

$ 0.28

$ 2.01

$ 1.46

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 454,065

$ 643,854

$ 418,055 Accounts receivable, net 756,618

762,549

816,686 Inventories 884,339

1,166,700

985,292 Commodity derivative assets – current 122,326

178,083

239,595 Other current assets 113,726

55,777

67,471 Total current assets 2,331,074

2,806,963

2,527,099 Property, plant and equipment, net 709,951

693,365

680,188 Other assets, net 347,274

354,679

380,815 Total assets $ 3,388,299

$ 3,855,007

$ 3,588,102











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 14,716

$ 43,106

$ 14,138 Trade and other payables 774,347

1,055,473

822,153 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 67,899

187,054

211,867 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 85,640

90,849

142,511 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,727

27,561

27,535 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 207,543

232,288

189,430 Total current liabilities 1,177,872

1,636,331

1,407,634 Long-term debt, less current maturities 542,564

562,960

569,730 Other long-term liabilities 144,855

139,329

161,652 Total liabilities 1,865,291

2,338,620

2,139,016 Total equity 1,523,008

1,516,387

1,449,086 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,388,299

$ 3,855,007

$ 3,588,102

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Operating Activities





Net income $ 116,596

$ 54,092 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 91,626

93,800 Asset impairment —

87,156 Other 15,146

1,347 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 3,498

406,263 Inventories 278,947

748,118 Commodity derivatives 49,327

99,479 Other current and non-current assets (59,376)

2,048 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (433,069)

(796,216) Net cash provided by operating activities 62,695

696,087 Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (93,230)

(108,718) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (9,561)

(24,385) Insurance proceeds 9,219

— Proceeds from sale of a business —

10,318 Other 2,980

5,522 Net cash used in investing activities (90,592)

(117,263) Financing Activities





Net payments under short-term lines of credit (27,054)

(261,152) Payments of long-term debt (20,649)

(42,734) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (87,325)

(44,304) Dividends paid (19,466)

(18,771) Value of shares withheld for taxes (8,101)

(6,627) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

100,000 Other —

(2,258) Net cash used in financing activities (162,595)

(275,846) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 703

(192) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (189,789)

302,786 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 643,854

115,269 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 454,065

$ 418,055

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 51,461

$ 30,523

$ 116,596

$ 54,092 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 24,096

20,815

47,674

4,088 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 27,365

9,708

68,922

50,004 Adjustments:













Gain on sale of assets —

(5,643)

—

(5,643) Gain on cost method investment —

(4,798)

—

(4,798) Transaction related compensation 1,668

1,999

8,568

4,606 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

(3,117)

(6,544) Insurance recoveries (5,204)

—

(5,204)

(16,080) Asset impairment —

963

—

45,413 Income tax impact of adjustments1 884

2,367

632

(3,255) Total adjusting items, net of tax (2,652)

(5,112)

879

13,699 Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 24,713

$ 4,596

$ 69,801

$ 63,703















Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.80

$ 0.28

$ 2.01

$ 1.46















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08)

$ (0.15)

$ 0.03

$ 0.40 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.72

$ 0.13

$ 2.04

$ 1.86



















1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation in both 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2024

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,747,715

$ 745,206

$ 128,067

$ —

$ 2,620,988 Gross profit 98,776

60,375

17,974

—

177,125 Operating, administrative and general expenses 75,825

8,839

24,591

11,239

120,494 Other income, net 8,720

1,760

3,323

119

13,922 Income (loss) before income taxes 26,266

52,583

(6,132)

(10,525)

62,192 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

24,096

—

—

24,096 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 26,266

$ 28,487

$ (6,132)

$ (10,525)

$ 38,096 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 (3,536)

—

—

—

(3,536) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 22,730

$ 28,487

$ (6,132)

$ (10,525)

$ 34,560



















Three months ended September 30, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,639,059

$ 868,099

$ 128,533

$ —

$ 3,635,691 Gross profit 85,997

53,045

18,659

—

157,701 Operating, administrative and general expenses 79,247

8,332

26,233

12,494

126,306 Other income, net 7,838

3,346

606

3,388

15,178 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,073

47,096

(8,452)

(8,332)

38,385 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

20,815

—

—

20,815 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 8,073

$ 26,281

$ (8,452)

$ (8,332)

$ 17,570 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 (2,681)

—

—

(4,798)

(7,479) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 5,392

$ 26,281

$ (8,452)

$ (13,130)

$ 10,091



1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Nine months ended September 30, 2024

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 5,399,315

$ 2,088,372

$ 646,723

$ —

$ 8,134,410 Gross profit 256,706

133,672

90,438

—

480,816 Operating, administrative and general expenses 220,886

24,592

75,427

35,561

356,466 Other income (loss), net 18,287

7,686

4,880

(202)

30,651 Income (loss) before income taxes 37,615

114,574

15,437

(34,119)

133,507 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

47,674

—

—

47,674 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 37,615

$ 66,900

$ 15,437

$ (34,119)

$ 85,833 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 3,364

(3,117)

—

—

247 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 40,979

$ 63,783

$ 15,437

$ (34,119)

$ 86,080



















Nine months ended September 30, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 8,213,649

$ 2,585,396

$ 738,067

$ —

$ 11,537,112 Gross profit 283,886

137,140

106,623

—

527,649 Operating, administrative and general expenses 220,373

24,804

79,251

35,120

359,548 Other income, net 18,149

11,655

1,952

3,867

35,623 Income (loss) before income taxes 52,427

31,187

23,675

(29,487)

77,802 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

4,088

—

—

4,088 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 52,427

$ 27,099

$ 23,675

$ (29,487)

$ 73,714 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 (16,154)

37,906

—

(4,798)

16,954 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 36,273

$ 65,005

$ 23,675

$ (34,285)

$ 90,668



1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of a $42.7 million difference in the Renewables segment which represents the asset impairment expense attributable to the non-controlling interest that is reflected in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2024

















Net income (loss) $ 26,266

$ 52,583

$ (6,132)

$ (21,256)

$ 51,461 Interest expense (income) 5,405

713

2,838

(595)

8,361 Tax provision —

—

—

10,731

10,731 Depreciation and amortization 9,377

11,942

8,145

944

30,408 EBITDA 41,048

65,238

4,851

(10,176)

100,961 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 1,668

—

—

—

1,668 Insurance recoveries (5,204)

—

—

—

(5,204) Total adjusting items (3,536)

—

—

—

(3,536) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,512

$ 65,238

$ 4,851

$ (10,176)

$ 97,425



















Three months ended September 30, 2023

















Net income (loss) $ 8,073

$ 47,096

$ (8,452)

$ (16,194)

$ 30,523 Interest expense (income) 6,515

963

1,484

(774)

8,188 Tax provision —

—

—

7,862

7,862 Depreciation and amortization 9,331

12,328

7,464

2,092

31,215 EBITDA 23,919

60,387

496

(7,014)

77,788 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 1,999

—

—

—

1,999 Gain on cost method investment —

—

—

(4,798)

(4,798) Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

—

—

—

(5,643) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture 963

—

—

—

963 Total adjusting items (2,681)

—

—

(4,798)

(7,479) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,238

$ 60,387

$ 496

$ (11,812)

$ 70,309



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Nine months ended September 30, 2024

















Net income (loss) $ 37,615

$ 114,574

$ 15,437

$ (51,030)

$ 116,596 Interest expense (income) 16,492

2,192

4,454

(1,644)

21,494 Tax provision —

—

—

16,911

16,911 Depreciation and amortization 27,946

35,626

23,903

4,151

91,626 EBITDA 82,053

152,392

43,794

(31,612)

246,627 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 8,568

—

—

—

8,568 Insurance recoveries (5,204)

—

—

—

(5,204) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(3,117)

—

—

(3,117) Total adjusting items 3,364

(3,117)

—

—

247 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,417

$ 149,275

$ 43,794

$ (31,612)

$ 246,874



















Nine months ended September 30, 2023

















Net income (loss) $ 52,427

$ 31,187

$ 23,675

$ (53,197)

$ 54,092 Interest expense (income) 29,235

5,648

5,649

(1,766)

38,766 Tax provision —

—

—

23,710

23,710 Depreciation and amortization 26,659

39,224

21,518

6,399

93,800 EBITDA 108,321

76,059

50,842

(24,854)

210,368 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 4,606

—

—

—

4,606 Insurance recoveries (16,080)

—

—

—

(16,080) Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

—

—

—

(5,643) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(6,544)

—

—

(6,544) Gain on cost method investment —

—

—

(4,798)

(4,798) Asset impairment 963

87,156

—

—

88,119 Total adjusting items (16,154)

80,612

—

(4,798)

59,660 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,167

$ 156,671

$ 50,842

$ (29,652)

$ 270,028



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2024 (in thousands) December

31, 2023

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2024

September

30, 2024

Net income $ 78,437

$ 12,665

$ 52,470

$ 51,461

$ 195,033 Interest expense 8,101

6,522

6,611

8,361

29,595 Tax provision 13,324

1,303

4,876

10,731

30,234 Depreciation and amortization 31,306

30,949

30,269

30,408

122,932 EBITDA 131,168

51,439

94,226

100,961

377,794 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 3,212

2,852

4,049

1,668

11,781 Insurance recoveries —

—

—

(5,204)

(5,204) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(3,117)

—

—

(3,117) Goodwill impairment 686

—

—

—

686 Total adjusting items 3,898

(265)

4,049

(3,536)

4,146 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,066

$ 51,174

$ 98,275

$ 97,425

$ 381,940





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2023

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30, 2023

Net income (loss) $ 21,170

$ (59,117)

$ 82,686

$ 30,523

$ 75,262 Interest expense 14,087

16,625

13,953

8,188

52,853 Tax provision (benefit) 9,933

(5,884)

21,732

7,862

33,643 Depreciation and amortization 33,476

32,220

30,365

31,215

127,276 EBITDA 78,666

(16,156)

148,736

77,788

289,034 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) 15,993

(17,390)

1,310

—

(87) Transaction related compensation —

1,668

939

1,999

4,606 Gain on sale of assets —

—

—

(5,643)

(5,643) Gain on cost method investment —

—

—

(4,798)

(4,798) Asset impairment 9,000

87,156

—

963

97,119 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

(6,544)

—

(6,544) Total adjusting items 24,993

71,434

(4,295)

(7,479)

84,653 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,659

$ 55,278

$ 144,441

$ 70,309

$ 373,687

The Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,112)

$ 488,683

$ 62,695

$ 696,087 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (11,786)

198,396

3,498

406,263 Inventories (198,776)

13,263

278,947

748,118 Commodity derivatives 13,317

(3,274)

49,327

99,479 Other current and non-current assets (8,789)

3,295

(59,376)

2,048 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 117,728

214,870

(433,069)

(796,216) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (88,306)

426,550

(160,673)

459,692 Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:













Less: Insured inventory recoveries —

—

—

(16,080) Less: Unrealized foreign currency losses on receivables —

(12,088)

—

(12,088) Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 86,194

$ 50,045

$ 223,368

$ 208,227



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

