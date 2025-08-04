The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results and Acquires Full Ownership Interest in The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company announces it has acquired the full ownership interest in The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC (TAMH).

Second Quarter Highlights:

Reported net income and adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons of $8 million , or $0.23 per diluted share and $0.24 per diluted share on an adjusted basis

Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million

Renewables reported pretax income of $17 million and pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $10 million on strong operating performance

Agribusiness recorded a pretax income of $19 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $17 million

Strategic Acquisition of Full Ownership Interest of TAMH:

Acquired the remaining 49.9% ownership interest in TAMH from a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Marathon) for $425 million , inclusive of $40 million of working capital (a net purchase price of $385 million )

The transaction closed on July 31, 2025 , funded with cash on hand and debt from existing credit facilities

"Over the past couple of years, we have shared our intent to utilize a disciplined capital deployment approach to grow earnings through additional investment in ethanol. After evaluating several opportunities, we have acquired Marathon's ownership in TAMH, in line with our stated strategy. This transaction doubles our financial ownership in the ethanol industry, a key growth pillar within our Renewables strategy. Importantly, we currently operate the four plants with Andersons employees, thus limiting our execution risk. The acquisition is attractive from a financial perspective and we expect immediate accretion in earnings per share. These production facilities are poised to further benefit from increased support for renewable fuels," said President and CEO Bill Krueger.

"Construction continues on our Houston port project, which was initiated to improve the efficiency and capacity of our grain operations and add export capacity for U.S. soybean meal, which should be supported by potential changes from the EPA's proposed renewable volume obligations (RVOs). We expect completion of this project by mid-2026. Finally, we are continuing to optimize our portfolio and improve the efficiency of our operations. Work continues on integrating the former Trade and Nutrient businesses, including the addition of Skyland Grain, LLC assets into our agribusiness portfolio. As we finish a successful wheat harvest, we are preparing our facilities for an anticipated large fall harvest. Near record corn plantings in the U.S. should provide opportunities for both our merchandising and grain asset footprint into 2026," continued Krueger.

Strategic Acquisition of the Full Ownership Interest of TAMH

TAMH operates four ethanol plants with total annual production capacity of 500 million gallons located in Albion, Michigan, Clymers, Indiana, Greenville, Ohio and Denison, Iowa. With this acquisition, The Andersons now owns 100% of TAMH. Upon completion of the transaction, TAMH was renamed The Andersons Renewables, LLC.

"We are proud of what we built at TAMH through our partnership with Marathon and are excited to bring the business fully under The Andersons' leadership given its strong alignment with our long-term strategy. As the sole owner and operator of these assets, we will be able to streamline decision making and unlock greater efficiency," said Krueger. "We deeply appreciate our partnership with Marathon and look forward to continuing our long-standing commercial relationship. As one of the largest consumers of ethanol in the United States, Marathon remains a valued customer."

The Andersons, Inc. was advised on the transaction by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows, allowing us to fund a significant portion of our growth projects internally. As such, our debt remains at a modest level and we funded this purchase with cash on hand and existing credit facilities," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "As a result of this transaction, we will have unrestricted access to 100% of the cash flows from the TAMH entity, which will give us more flexibility to deploy capital across the entire enterprise. We remain below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet."

Cash provided by operating activities was $299 million and $304 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the same periods was $43 million and $89 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the quarter totaled $49 million, a $20 million increase from 2024.

Second Quarter Segment Overview

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variance YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Variance Pretax Income $ 24.8 $ 57.3 $ (32.5) $ 28.0 $ 71.3 $ (43.3) Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1 15.9 40.9 (25.0) 14.1 47.7 (33.6) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1 15.0 44.9 (29.9) 18.2 51.5 (33.3) Agribusiness1 16.8 32.6 (15.8) 16.7 38.0 (21.3) Renewables1 9.6 23.0 (13.4) 25.0 37.1 (12.1) Other (11.5) (10.7) (0.8) (23.5) (23.6) 0.1 Net Income Attributable to the Company 7.9 36.0 (28.1) 8.1 41.6 (33.5) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1 8.4 39.5 (31.1) 12.4 45.1 (32.7) Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") 0.23 1.05 (0.82) 0.24 1.21 (0.97) Adjusted EPS1 0.24 1.15 (0.91) 0.36 1.31 (0.95) EBITDA1 69.4 94.2 (24.8) 120.1 145.7 (25.6) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 65.2 $ 98.3 $ (33.1) $ 122.4 $ 149.4 $ (27.0) 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Nutrient Volumes and Margins Increase; Grain Markets Remain Over-Supplied

Agribusiness recorded a pretax income of $19 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $17 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $29 million and adjusted pretax income of $33 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Nutrient results improved year-over-year with increased sales volumes on customer demand for nitrogen due to the increase in planted corn acres. A surplus of grain and weak customer demand continue to exist in western markets. This has resulted in low grain prices and limited forward contracting. Both physical assets and merchandising have been impacted by these stagnant markets.

An anticipated large harvest and on-farm storage limitations are expected to make large quantities of grain available at favorable values in the last half of 2025. This should provide sales and merchandising opportunities in the latter part of 2025 and into 2026. The balanced asset and merchandising portfolio enables opportunities in various market conditions, including this period of higher supply.

Agribusiness's second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $46 million, compared to $56 million in 2024.

Renewables with Solid Quarter on Efficient Operations

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $17 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $10 million in the second quarter. For the same period in 2024, the segment reported pretax income of $39 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $23 million.

The ethanol plants continue to run efficiently, resulting in higher year-over-year yields and production. Lower board crush, higher eastern corn basis, and increased natural gas costs led to lower overall margins. Plant co-product values also declined, with corn-based feed ingredients continuing to compete against an oversupply of soybean meal.

Although later than expected, an uptick in the ethanol board crush occurred in July and is expected to remain through the summer driving season. This expectation is bolstered by strong demand, including exports, and an expected reduction in corn costs post-harvest.

In future quarters, results will include all the ethanol plants' earnings, including the share previously attributable to the noncontrolling interest. As the company previously consolidated the entity and managed the plants, there should be limited costs to achieve these accretive results. The regulatory environment may support new opportunities, including at our Clymers, Indiana, facility, where a Class VI well permit has been filed on our behalf with the EPA for potential carbon sequestration.

Renewables had second quarter EBITDA of $30 million in 2025, compared to EBITDA of $52 million in 2024.

Income Taxes

The company recorded an income tax provision for the quarter of $8 million, resulting in an effective rate of 32% for the period. With the TAMH transaction and the elimination of a majority of our income attributable to noncontrolling interests, we now anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 22% - 25%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2025. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 9563079). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/k4oVL4Njwl0 and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture company that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewables sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,135,869

$ 2,795,205

$ 5,794,967

$ 5,513,422 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,977,453

2,619,834

5,483,679

5,209,731 Gross profit 158,416

175,371

311,288

303,691 Operating, administrative and general expenses 134,589

116,614

280,343

235,972 Interest expense, net 11,495

6,611

24,591

13,133 Other income, net 12,503

5,200

21,694

16,728 Income before income taxes 24,835

57,346

28,048

71,314 Income tax provision 8,028

4,876

5,910

6,179 Net income 16,807

52,470

22,138

65,135 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,950

16,494

13,997

23,578 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 7,857

$ 35,976

$ 8,141

$ 41,557















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings: $ 0.23

$ 1.06

$ 0.24

$ 1.22 Diluted earnings: $ 0.23

$ 1.05

$ 0.24

$ 1.21

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 350,970

$ 561,771

$ 530,386 Accounts receivable, net 783,892

764,550

743,550 Inventories 771,868

1,286,811

686,540 Commodity derivative assets – current 147,937

148,801

180,189 Other current assets 120,780

88,344

108,634 Total current assets 2,175,447

2,850,277

2,249,299 Property, plant and equipment, net 883,985

868,151

694,136 Other assets, net 387,059

402,886

356,378 Total assets $ 3,446,491

$ 4,121,314

$ 3,299,813











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 104,467

$ 166,614

$ 4,021 Trade and other payables 572,232

1,047,436

607,083 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 73,545

194,025

124,424 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 79,253

59,766

128,847 Current maturities of long-term debt 64,210

36,139

27,671 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 186,902

227,192

192,683 Total current liabilities 1,080,609

1,731,172

1,084,729 Long-term debt, less current maturities 578,464

608,151

549,378 Other long-term liabilities 176,908

182,155

145,444 Total liabilities 1,835,981

2,521,478

1,779,551 Total equity 1,610,510

1,599,836

1,520,262 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,446,491

$ 4,121,314

$ 3,299,813

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024 Operating Activities





Net income $ 22,138

$ 65,135 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 67,411

61,218 Other 10,311

10,821 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (23,396)

15,284 Inventories 521,356

477,723 Commodity derivatives 19,857

36,010 Other current and non-current assets (31,730)

(50,587) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (636,646)

(550,797) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (50,699)

64,807 Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (95,376)

(55,389) Insurance proceeds 13,989

— Other 5,680

(2,749) Net cash used in investing activities (75,707)

(58,138) Financing Activities





Net payments under short-term lines of credit (64,875)

(37,705) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 14,700

— Payments of long-term debt (16,645)

(13,752) Dividends paid (13,367)

(12,993) Value of shares withheld for taxes (3,931)

(8,071) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (1,547)

(47,405) Other (1,343)

— Net cash used in financing activities (87,008)

(119,926) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,613

(211) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (210,801)

(113,468) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 561,771

643,854 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 350,970

$ 530,386

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 16,807

$ 52,470

$ 22,138

$ 65,135 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,950

16,494

13,997

23,578 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 7,857

35,976

8,141

41,557 Adjustments:













Loss on investments 7,178

—

7,178

— Transaction related compensation 1,768

4,049

3,871

6,900 Severance expense 1,197

—

1,197

— Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (7,845)

—

(4,919)

— Gain on sale of businesses, net (3,190)

—

(3,190)

— Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

—

(3,117) Income tax impact of adjustments1 1,400

(531)

143

(252) Total adjusting items, net of tax 508

3,518

4,280

3,531 Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 8,365

$ 39,494

$ 12,421

$ 45,088















Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.23

$ 1.05

$ 0.24

$ 1.21















Impact on diluted earnings per share $ 0.01

$ 0.10

$ 0.12

$ 0.10 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.24

$ 1.15

$ 0.36

$ 1.31



1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment of an equity method investment of $4.4 million in 2025 and certain transaction related compensation in 2024.





Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2025













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,414,827

$ 721,042

$ —

$ 3,135,869 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,282,765

694,688

—

2,977,453 Gross profit 132,062

26,354

—

158,416 Operating, administrative and general expenses 114,012

8,951

11,626

134,589 Interest expense (income), net 11,331

725

(561)

11,495 Other income (loss), net 12,180

746

(423)

12,503 Income (loss) before income taxes 18,899

17,424

(11,488)

24,835 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,171

7,779

—

8,950 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 17,728

$ 9,645

$ (11,488)

$ 15,885 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 (892)

—

—

(892) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 16,836

$ 9,645

$ (11,488)

$ 14,993















Three months ended June 30, 2024













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,109,351

$ 685,854

$ —

$ 2,795,205 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 1,981,308

638,526

—

2,619,834 Gross profit 128,043

47,328

—

175,371 Operating, administrative and general expenses 97,906

8,046

10,662

116,614 Interest expense (income), net 6,098

996

(483)

6,611 Other income (loss), net 4,542

1,176

(518)

5,200 Income (loss) before income taxes 28,581

39,462

(10,697)

57,346 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

16,494

—

16,494 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 28,581

$ 22,968

$ (10,697)

$ 40,852 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 4,049

—

—

4,049 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 32,630

$ 22,968

$ (10,697)

$ 44,901



1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $3.3 million difference in insured inventory and property damages in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Six months ended June 30, 2025













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 4,408,114

$ 1,386,853

$ —

$ 5,794,967 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 4,157,454

1,326,225

—

5,483,679 Gross profit 250,660

60,628

—

311,288 Operating, administrative and general expenses 238,501

18,734

23,108

280,343 Interest expense (income), net 24,157

1,423

(989)

24,591 Other income (loss), net 21,221

1,834

(1,361)

21,694 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,223

42,305

(23,480)

28,048 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,351)

17,348

—

13,997 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 12,574

$ 24,957

$ (23,480)

$ 14,051 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 4,137

—

—

4,137 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 16,711

$ 24,957

$ (23,480)

$ 18,188















Six months ended June 30, 2024













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 4,170,790

$ 1,342,632

$ —

$ 5,513,422 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 3,943,228

1,266,503

—

5,209,731 Gross profit 227,562

76,129

—

303,691 Operating, administrative and general expenses 194,827

16,823

24,322

235,972 Interest expense (income), net 12,729

1,453

(1,049)

13,133 Other income (loss), net 11,113

5,936

(321)

16,728 Income (loss) before income taxes 31,119

63,789

(23,594)

71,314 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

23,578

—

23,578 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 31,119

$ 40,211

$ (23,594)

$ 47,736 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 6,900

(3,117)

—

3,783 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 38,019

$ 37,094

$ (23,594)

$ 51,519



1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $1.7 million difference in insured inventory and property damages in the Agribusiness segment for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2025













Net income (loss) $ 18,899

$ 17,424

$ (19,516)

$ 16,807 Interest expense (income) 11,331

725

(561)

11,495 Tax provision —

—

8,028

8,028 Depreciation and amortization 20,399

12,018

654

33,071 EBITDA 50,629

30,167

(11,395)

69,401 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Transaction related compensation 1,768

—

—

1,768 Loss on investments 7,178

—

—

7,178 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (11,162)

—

—

(11,162) Gain on sale of businesses, net (3,190)

—

—

(3,190) Severance expense 1,197

—

—

1,197 Total adjusting items (4,209)

—

—

(4,209) Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,420

$ 30,167

$ (11,395)

$ 65,192















Three months ended June 30, 2024













Net income (loss) $ 28,581

$ 39,462

$ (15,573)

$ 52,470 Interest expense (income) 6,098

996

(483)

6,611 Tax provision —

—

4,876

4,876 Depreciation and amortization 17,279

11,719

1,271

30,269 EBITDA 51,958

52,177

(9,909)

94,226 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Transaction related compensation 4,049

—

—

4,049 Total adjusting items 4,049

—

—

4,049 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,007

$ 52,177

$ (9,909)

$ 98,275



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Six months ended June 30, 2025













Net income (loss) $ 9,223

$ 42,305

$ (29,390)

$ 22,138 Interest expense (income) 24,157

1,423

(989)

24,591 Tax provision —

—

5,910

5,910 Depreciation and amortization 42,084

23,909

1,418

67,411 EBITDA 75,464

67,637

(23,051)

120,050 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Transaction related compensation 3,871

—

—

3,871 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (6,661)

—

—

(6,661) Gain on sale of businesses, net (3,190)

—

—

(3,190) Loss on investments 7,178

—

—

7,178 Severance expense 1,197

—

—

1,197 Total adjusting items 2,395

—

—

2,395 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,859

$ 67,637

$ (23,051)

$ 122,445















Six months ended June 30, 2024













Net income (loss) $ 31,119

$ 63,789

$ (29,773)

$ 65,135 Interest expense (income) 12,729

1,453

(1,049)

13,133 Tax provision —

—

6,179

6,179 Depreciation and amortization 34,327

23,684

3,207

61,218 EBITDA 78,175

88,926

(21,436)

145,665 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Transaction related compensation 6,900

—

—

6,900 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(3,117)

—

(3,117) Total adjusting items 6,900

(3,117)

—

3,783 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,075

$ 85,809

$ (21,436)

$ 149,448

The Andersons, Inc. Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended June 30,

2025 (in thousands) September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

Net income $ 51,461

$ 54,104

$ 5,331

$ 16,807

$ 127,703 Interest expense 8,361

10,266

13,096

11,495

43,218 Tax provision (benefit) 10,731

13,146

(2,118)

8,028

29,787 Depreciation and amortization 30,408

36,178

34,340

33,071

133,997 EBITDA 100,961

113,694

50,649

69,401

334,705 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 1,668

2,536

2,103

1,768

8,075 Insured inventory and property damage (recoveries), net (5,204)

(4,446)

4,502

(11,162)

(16,310) Loss on investments —

1,535

—

7,178

8,713 Severance expense —

—

—

1,197

1,197 Gain on sale of businesses, net —

—

—

(3,190)

(3,190) Acquisition costs —

3,193

—

—

3,193 Total adjusting items (3,536)

2,818

6,605

(4,209)

1,678 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,425

$ 116,512

$ 57,254

$ 65,192

$ 336,383





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2024

Net income $ 30,523

$ 78,437

$ 12,665

$ 52,470

$ 174,095 Interest expense 8,188

8,101

6,522

6,611

29,422 Tax provision 7,862

13,324

1,303

4,876

27,365 Depreciation and amortization 31,215

31,306

30,949

30,269

123,739 EBITDA 77,788

131,168

51,439

94,226

354,621 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 1,999

3,212

2,852

4,049

12,112 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

(3,117)

—

(3,117) Goodwill impairment —

686

—

—

686 Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

—

—

—

(5,643) Gain on cost method investment (4,798)

—

—

—

(4,798) Impairment on equity method investments 963

—

—

—

963 Total adjusting items (7,479)

3,898

(265)

4,049

203 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,309

$ 135,066

$ 51,174

$ 98,275

$ 354,824





















The Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 299,321

$ 304,434

$ (50,699)

$ 64,807 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable 29,872

(42,441)

(23,396)

15,284 Inventories 482,825

308,640

521,356

477,723 Commodity derivatives 18,781

64,508

19,857

36,010 Other current and non-current assets (23,172)

(52,510)

(31,730)

(50,587) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (251,871)

(62,528)

(636,646)

(550,797) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 256,435

215,669

(150,559)

(72,367) Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 42,886

$ 88,765

$ 99,860

$ 137,174



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

