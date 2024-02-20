The Andersons, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results

The Andersons, Inc.

Feb 20, 2024

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $51 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, and $55 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, on an adjusted basis
  • EBITDA was $131 million for the quarter, and adjusted EBITDA was $135 million
  • Trade reported pretax income of $44 million and adjusted pretax income of $47 million
  • Renewables reported record pretax income of $60 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $33 million on efficient plant performance and good merchandising results
  • Strong balance sheet; healthy cash flows result in a cash balance of $644 million at December 31, 2023

"Renewables had an excellent fourth quarter with record ethanol production and strong corn to ethanol yields at our four ethanol plants. We continued to have great operating performance and also benefited from strong board crush margins. In Trade, our eastern grain assets had good results from improving basis after a later harvest coupled with income from drying wet corn. In Nutrient & Industrial, we had a mixed quarter with year-over-year improvement from our ag supply chain product lines," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "With these results, we are reporting a 30% year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, leading to a full year adjusted EBITDA of $405 million, just behind last year's record of $412 million, and well above our previously disclosed range of $350-$375 million."

"Looking forward, we acknowledge a shift in fundamentals of the commodity markets with increased global stocks. Our mix of North American storage and ethanol production assets and combined with strength in merchandising positions us well to benefit from these market shifts," added Bowe. "We have seen good results from our recent investments in ingredients supplied for pet and human consumption. We are actively pursuing opportunities for growth in the Renewables space, including carbon reduction plans and increased renewable diesel feedstock merchandising. Across our businesses, we have a robust pipeline of opportunities that include both investment in our facilities and M&A with a strong balance sheet to support this growth." 

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Variance

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Variance

Pretax Income from Continuing Operations

$           91.8

$           31.1

$             60.7

$          169.6

$          194.6

$           (25.0)

Pretax Income from Continuing Operations

Attributable to the Company1

64.5

25.0

39.5

138.2

158.7

(20.5)

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing

Operations Attributable to the Company1

68.4

50.0

18.4

159.1

184.4

(25.3)

Trade1

47.0

52.2

(5.2)

83.3

120.9

(37.6)

Renewables1

32.7

12.5

20.2

97.7

72.3

25.4

Nutrient & Industrial1

2.1

1.7

0.4

25.7

39.2

(13.5)

Other1

(13.4)

(16.4)

3.0

(47.7)

(48.0)

0.3

Net Income from Continuing Operations

Attributable to the Company

51.2

15.1

36.1

101.2

119.1

(17.9)

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations

Attributable to the Company1

54.6

33.8

20.8

118.3

139.4

(21.1)

Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing

Operations (EPS)

1.49

0.44

1.05

2.94

3.46

(0.52)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from

Continuing Operations1

1.59

0.98

0.61

3.44

4.05

(0.61)

EBITDA from Continuing Operations1

131.2

78.7

52.5

341.5

386.2

(44.7)

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1

$         135.1

$         103.7

$             31.4

$          405.1

$          411.9

$             (6.8)

Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Strong operating cash flows continued into the fourth quarter. Our significant cash position and minimal short-term borrowings resulted in cash in excess of total debt at year end," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.5 times is well below our stated target of 2.5 times. With a strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to fund good growth projects with appropriate returns."

The company generated $251 million and $440 million in cash from operating activities for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and generated $122 million and $90 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

For the full years of 2023 and 2022, the company generated $947 million and $287 million in cash from operating activities, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes for the same years was $330 million and $315 million, leading to a December 31, 2023, cash balance of $644 million.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Posts Strong Fourth Quarter Driven by Grain Assets

Trade recorded pretax income of $44 million and adjusted pretax income of $47 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $27 million and record adjusted pretax income of $52 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Strong elevation margins in core grain assets through harvest drove the results with strong basis appreciation and drying income from a wet corn crop. The merchandising businesses realized solid results but down from last year, primarily on weakness in the Middle East and North Africa region. Our premium ingredients business experienced significant improvements from the prior year, as recent acquisitions and other growth capital investments provided strong returns.

Ag fundamentals are shifting due to increased global supply. Our mix of assets and merchandising businesses provide a solid foundation for us to benefit from large crops and carry markets. With lower commodity prices, domestic producers are hesitant to forward sell, but our assets are well-positioned for the grains to flow in due course. With continuing global unrest, volatility exists in key international shipping lanes which could provide ongoing merchandising opportunities.

Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $62 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $72 million. Full year adjusted EBITDA decreased from a record $199 million in 2022 to $155 million in 2023.

Renewables Posts Another Outstanding Quarter

The Renewables segment reported record pretax income of $60 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $33 million in the fourth quarter compared to pretax income of $19 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter ethanol board crush margins were up $0.20/gallon and natural gas prices were down when compared to the same quarter in 2022. Our four ethanol plants had record production in the fourth quarter, further capitalizing on the favorable margin environment. Renewable diesel feedstock merchandising results also grew on increased sales volumes and a further diversified product portfolio.

While spot ethanol crush margins have softened into 2024, the first quarter generally experiences seasonally weak margins. Upcoming planned maintenance in the industry and the spring driving rebound should support improved plant economics; however, co-product values are facing headwinds as weaker corn prices are expected to compress feed values.

Renewables recorded EBITDA of $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2022 fourth quarter EBITDA of $36 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA of $230 million in 2023, was a record and an increase of almost $50 million from 2022.

Nutrient & Industrial Shows Improvement on Prior Year

Nutrient & Industrial recorded pretax income of $1 million and adjusted pretax income of $2 million in the fourth quarter, a slight improvement to the prior year, on an adjusted basis. The increased results are primarily due to higher volumes in our core agriculture products. Adjusted results include $2 million of expense related to a standstill payment for a growth project that did not come to fruition. We remain optimistic for a good spring application season as nutrient prices have stabilized, and farm economics should still incentivize application of crop inputs.

Nutrient & Industrial's current quarter EBITDA was $10 million and adjusted EBITDA was $11 million, comparable to 2022 fourth quarter EBITDA. For the full year, Nutrient & Industrial recorded EBITDA of $61 million and adjusted EBITDA of $62 million in 2023, down from EBITDA of $73 million in 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales and merchandising revenues

$  3,213,000

$  4,677,488

$  14,750,112

$  17,325,384

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,995,286

4,507,465

14,004,749

16,641,220

Gross profit

217,714

170,023

745,363

684,164

Operating, administrative and general expenses

132,712

127,471

492,260

457,556

Asset impairment


9,000

87,156

9,000

Interest expense, net

8,101

14,087

46,867

56,849

Other income, net

14,860

11,638

50,483

33,823

Income before income taxes from continuing operations

91,761

31,103

169,563

194,582

Income tax provision from continuing operations

13,324

9,933

37,034

39,628

Net income from continuing operations

78,437

21,170

132,529

154,954

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


(6,074)


12,025

Net income

78,437

15,096

132,529

166,979

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

27,251

6,072

31,339

35,899

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$        51,186

$          9,024

$      101,190

$      131,080








Earnings (loss) per share attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:






Basic earnings (loss):






Continuing operations

$            1.52

$            0.45

$            3.00

$            3.53

Discontinued operations


(0.18)


0.36

$            1.52

$            0.27

$            3.00

$            3.89

Diluted earnings (loss):






Continuing operations

$            1.49

$            0.44

$            2.94

$            3.46

Discontinued operations


(0.18)


0.35

$            1.49

$            0.26

$            2.94

$            3.81

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    643,854

$                    115,269

Accounts receivable, net

762,549

1,248,878

Inventories

1,166,700

1,731,725

Commodity derivative assets – current

178,083

295,588

Other current assets

55,777

74,493

Total current assets

2,806,963

3,465,953

Other assets:


Goodwill

127,856

129,342

Other intangible assets, net

85,579

100,907

Right of use assets, net

54,234

61,890

Other assets, net

87,010

87,175

Total other assets

354,679

379,314

Property, plant and equipment, net

693,365

762,729

Total assets

$                 3,855,007

$                 4,607,996




Liabilities and equity


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt

$                      43,106

$                    272,575

Trade and other payables

1,055,473

1,423,633

Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

187,054

370,524

Commodity derivative liabilities – current

90,849

98,519

Current maturities of long-term debt

27,561

110,155

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

232,288

245,916

Total current liabilities

1,636,331

2,521,322

Long-term lease liabilities

31,659

37,147

Long-term debt, less current maturities

562,960

492,518

Deferred income taxes

58,581

64,080

Other long-term liabilities

49,089

63,160

Total liabilities

2,338,620

3,178,227

Total equity

1,516,387

1,429,769

Total liabilities and equity

$                 3,855,007

$                 4,607,996

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating Activities






Net income from continuing operations

$          78,437

$         21,170

$        132,529

$        154,954

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


(6,074)


12,025

Net income

78,437

15,096

132,529

166,979

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

31,306

33,476

125,106

134,742

Bad debt expense, net

5,438

973

11,519

6,001

Stock-based compensation expense

3,493

3,495

12,857

11,192

Deferred federal income tax

6,696

810

(1,596)

(20,009)

Gain on sale of business from continuing operations



(5,643)

Asset impairment


11,818

87,156

11,818

Gain on sale of business from discontinued operations




(27,091)

Damaged inventory


17,328


17,328

Other

(10,535)

7,275

(10,698)

14,073

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts and notes receivable

62,705

(250,537)

468,968

(391,403)

Inventories

(175,883)

(179,995)

572,235

56,859

Commodity derivatives

12,027

170,300

111,506

65,399

Other current and non-current assets

4,481

8,936

6,529

10,936

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

232,498

601,512

(563,718)

230,293

Net cash provided by operating activities

250,663

440,487

946,750

287,117

Investing Activities






Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(313)

(20,245)

(24,698)

(20,245)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(41,725)

(36,037)

(150,443)

(108,284)

Proceeds from sale of assets

424

497

3,506

5,307

Purchase of investments



(1,730)

(2,105)

Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations



10,318

5,171

Proceeds from sale of Rail assets



2,871

36,706

Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations




56,302

Purchases of Rail assets


(3,994)


(31,458)

Other

4,998

3,958

6,297

5,704

Net cash used in investing activities

(36,616)

(55,821)

(153,879)

(52,902)

Financing Activities






Net (payments) receipts under short-term lines of credit

27,456

(382,591)

(233,696)

(21,273)

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt




350,000

Payments of short-term debt




(550,000)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



100,000

Payments of long-term debt

(6,886)

(7,460)

(49,620)

(30,045)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(2,114)

(9,980)

(46,418)

(44,910)

Dividends paid

(6,602)

(6,347)

(25,373)

(24,609)

Common stock repurchased


(5,952)

(1,747)

(12,721)

Other

(1)

2,111

(7,139)

(1,172)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

11,853

(410,219)

(263,993)

(334,730)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(101)

51

(293)

(660)

Increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents

225,799

(25,502)

528,585

(101,175)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

418,055

140,771

115,269

216,444

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        643,854

$       115,269

$        643,854

$        115,269

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income from continuing operations

$       78,437

$       21,170

$     132,529

$     154,954

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

27,251

6,072

31,339

35,899

Net income from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc.

51,186

15,098

101,190

119,055

Adjustments:






Asset impairment including equity method investments


9,000

45,413

13,455

Transaction related compensation

3,212


7,818

Goodwill impairment

686


686

Gain on cost method investment



(4,798)

Gain on sale of assets



(5,643)

(3,762)

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture



(6,544)

Insured inventory expenses (recoveries)


15,993

(16,080)

15,993

Income tax impact of adjustments1

(520)

(6,248)

(3,775)

(5,308)

Total adjusting items, net of tax

3,378

18,745

17,077

20,378

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$       54,564

$       33,843

$     118,267

$     139,433








Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders from continuing operations

$           1.49

$           0.44

$           2.94

$           3.46

Impact on diluted earnings per share

from continuing operations

$           0.10

$           0.54

$           0.50

$           0.59

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders from continuing operations

$           1.59

$           0.98

$           3.44

$           4.05

1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation, goodwill impairments, and impairments of equity method investments in both 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &
Industrial

Other

Total

Three months ended December 31, 2023








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  2,212,434

$     795,236

$     205,330

$              —

$  3,213,000

Gross profit

126,064

65,257

26,393


217,714

Operating, administrative and general expenses

88,097

7,933

24,091

12,591

132,712

Other income (loss), net

11,839

3,401

439

(819)

14,860

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

43,807

59,988

1,374

(13,408)

91,761

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests


27,251



27,251

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       43,807

$       32,737

$         1,374

$     (13,408)

$       64,510

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2

3,212


686


3,898

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       47,019

$       32,737

$         2,060

$     (13,408)

$       68,408










Three months ended December 31, 2022








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  3,624,563

$     797,818

$     255,107

$              —

$  4,677,488

Gross profit

113,726

27,239

29,058


170,023

Operating, administrative and general expenses

77,725

7,197

25,660

16,889

127,471

Other income (loss), net

10,513

981

313

(169)

11,638

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

27,232

18,582

1,717

(16,428)

31,103

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests


6,072



6,072

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       27,232

$       12,510

$         1,717

$     (16,428)

$       25,031

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2

24,993




24,993

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       52,225

$       12,510

$         1,717

$     (16,428)

$       50,024

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &
Industrial

Other

Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  10,426,083

$  3,380,632

$     943,397

$              —

$  14,750,112

Gross profit

409,950

202,397

133,016


745,363

Operating, administrative and general expenses

308,470

32,737

103,342

47,711

492,260

Other income, net

29,988

15,056

2,391

3,048

50,483

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

96,234

91,175

25,049

(42,895)

169,563

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests


31,339



31,339

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       96,234

$       59,836

$       25,049

$     (42,895)

$     138,224

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2

(12,942)

37,906

686

(4,798)

20,852

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       83,292

$       97,742

$       25,735

$     (47,693)

$     159,076










Twelve months ended December 31, 2022








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  13,047,537

$  3,178,539

$  1,099,308

$              —

$  17,325,384

Gross profit

407,707

126,995

149,462


684,164

Operating, administrative and general expenses

273,592

30,730

106,003

47,231

457,556

Other income (loss), net

12,661

20,731

3,001

(2,570)

33,823

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

95,225

108,221

39,162

(48,026)

194,582

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests


35,899



35,899

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       95,225

$       72,322

$       39,162

$     (48,026)

$     158,683

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations2

25,686




25,686

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$     120,911

$       72,322

$       39,162

$     (48,026)

$     184,369

1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of a $42.7 million difference in the Renewables segment which represents the asset impairment expense attributable to the non-controlling interest that is already represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Continuing Operations

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &
Industrial

 Other

 Total

Three months ended December 31, 2023








Net income (loss)1

$         43,807

$         59,988

$           1,374

$       (26,732)

$         78,437

Interest expense (income)

5,999

737

1,367

(2)

8,101

Tax provision




13,324

13,324

Depreciation and amortization

9,450

12,184

7,750

1,922

31,306

EBITDA1

59,256

72,909

10,491

(11,488)

131,168

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

3,212




3,212

Goodwill impairment



686


686

Total adjusting items

3,212


686


3,898

Adjusted EBITDA1

$         62,468

$         72,909

$         11,177

$       (11,488)

$       135,066










Three months ended December 31, 2022








Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$         27,232

$         18,582

$           1,717

$       (26,361)

$         21,170

Interest expense (income)

10,282

2,441

1,994

(630)

14,087

Tax provision




9,933

9,933

Depreciation and amortization

9,054

15,443

6,834

2,145

33,476

EBITDA from continuing operations

46,568

36,466

10,545

(14,913)

78,666

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Asset impairment

9,000




9,000

Insured inventory expenses

15,993




15,993

Total adjusting items

24,993




24,993

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$         71,561

$         36,466

$         10,545

$       (14,913)

$       103,659

1 Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &
Industrial

 Other

 Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023








Net income (loss)1

$         96,234

$         91,175

$         25,049

$       (79,929)

$       132,529

Interest expense (income)

35,234

6,385

7,016

(1,768)

46,867

Tax provision




37,034

37,034

Depreciation and amortization

36,109

51,408

29,268

8,321

125,106

EBITDA1

167,577

148,968

61,333

(36,342)

341,536

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

7,818




7,818

Asset impairment including equity

method investment

963

87,156



88,119

Gain on sale of assets

(5,643)




(5,643)

Insured inventory recoveries

(16,080)




(16,080)

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture


(6,544)



(6,544)

Goodwill impairment



686


686

Gain on cost method investment




(4,798)

(4,798)

Total adjusting items

(12,942)

80,612

686

(4,798)

63,558

Adjusted EBITDA1

$       154,635

$       229,580

$         62,019

$       (41,140)

$       405,094










Twelve months ended December 31, 2022








Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$         95,225

$       108,221

$         39,162

$       (87,654)

$       154,954

Interest expense (income)

42,551

8,775

7,298

(1,775)

56,849

Tax provision




39,628

39,628

Depreciation and amortization

35,953

63,458

26,634

8,697

134,742

EBITDA from continuing operations

173,729

180,454

73,094

(41,104)

386,173

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Gain on sale of assets

(3,762)




(3,762)

Asset impairment including equity

method investments

13,455




13,455

Insured inventory expenses

15,993




15,993

Total adjusting items

25,686




25,686

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$       199,415

$       180,454

$         73,094

$       (41,104)

$       411,859

1 Amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$     250,663

$     440,487

$     946,750

$     287,117

Changes in operating assets and liabilities






Accounts receivable

62,705

(250,537)

468,968

(391,403)

Inventories

(175,883)

(179,995)

572,235

56,859

Commodity derivatives

12,027

170,300

111,506

65,399

Other current and non-current assets

4,481

8,936

6,529

10,936

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

232,498

601,512

(563,718)

230,293

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

135,828

350,216

595,520

(27,916)

Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before

working capital changes:






Less: Insured inventory recoveries



(16,080)

Less: Unrealized foreign currency losses on receivables

7,270


(4,818)

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$     122,105

$       90,271

$     330,332

$     315,033

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other current and non-current assets, and payables and other current and non-current liabilities; and adjusted by specific items from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

