The Andersons, Inc. President and CEO, Pat Bowe, Elected Chairman of the Board

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) proudly announces the election of the company's President and CEO, Pat Bowe, to serve as chairman of the board of directors. Bowe will succeed Michael J. (Mike) Anderson who is retiring from The Andersons board after serving as chairman since 2009.

Mike Anderson was named president and chief executive officer in 1999, and as chairman and CEO until Pat Bowe joined The Andersons as president and CEO in 2015. Bowe brings over 40 years of visionary leadership and strategic insight to his role as chairman. Under his guidance, The Andersons looks forward to continued growth and success.

"I want to thank Mike for his unwavering dedication to The Andersons for over 45 years and his leadership as board chairman," said Bowe. "His leadership has been instrumental in the long-term growth at The Andersons and his humility and service orientation have left a strong legacy. I am honored to serve as CEO and now Chairman for the company and continue serving our customers, shareholders, and communities and remain committed to upholding the standards of excellence and innovation that have been foundational to the company."

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., named for 2024 to Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small Companies, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

