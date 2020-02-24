The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a second quarter 2020 cash dividend of 17.5 cents ($0.175) per share payable on April 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2020.

This is The Andersons' 94th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996. There are approximately 32.8 million common shares outstanding.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

For further information: John Kraus, Director, Investor Relations, 419-891-6544, [email protected], http://www.andersonsinc.com

Related Links

http://www.andersonsinc.com

