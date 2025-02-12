The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2025

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a second quarter 2025 cash dividend of 19.5 cents ($0.195) per share payable on April 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 01, 2025.

This is The Andersons 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., named in 2024 as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and one of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewable sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

