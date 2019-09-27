The All-New Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is Now Accepting Reservations in Anticipation of 2020 Opening

"Sometimes dramatic. Sometimes intimate. But always charismatic," says Gathy of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, where he's placed new surprises at every turn. High ceilings and glass walls provide breathing space, while pools and flowing water echo the constant movement of the Chao Phraya River. Thailand's natural beauty and the city's urbane charms come together in every aspect of the interiors, punctuated by a serious art collection amassed by Gathy himself. Celebrating the country's legendary craftsmanship and artistry, a dedicated Art Space will showcase contemporary Thai artists.

"Jean-Michel Gathy has truly set the stage for a Four Seasons experience like no other," says General Manager Lubosh Barta, who has been carefully assembling a team of more than 600 staff dedicated to personalising every stay and every visit to the Hotel, its restaurants and lounges, resort-style spa, and event spaces, all led by an all-star team of leaders from all over the world. "The opening of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River will be nothing short of spectacular in every respect."

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River will offer 299 guest rooms including suites with garden terraces and an extraordinary, two-storey Presidential Suite; an urban spa with a focus on mind, body and soul; two infinity pools overlooking the river; thoughtful amenities for families including a fully-supervised complimentary kids club; a private boat dock; extensive event spaces highlighted by a waterfront ballroom and terrace; and world class culinary offerings.

A New Destination for Dining and Drinking in Bangkok

Beginning with a welcome drink offered by world-renowned mixologist Philip Bischoff and his bar team, the BKK Social Club at the heart Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok is where the world comes together – travellers and locals, cuisines and cocktails, past, present and future. Located on the Hotel's central courtyard in a dramatic tropical space flanked by outdoor terraces, including one reserved for the enjoyment of fine cigars, BKK Social Club promises to herald a new era in Asia's high energy bar scene. Think Buenos Aires a century ago with a Bossa Nova beat, innovative cocktails featuring fresh Thai produce, bar dishes that unify comforting local and Latin flavours, rare spirits and shared punch bowls, modern glamour with hints of Art Nouveau, and champagne toasts on the terrace.

Additional new dining concepts being introduced for the first time at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River include Yu Ting Yuan, a high style Cantonese restaurant with a show kitchen led by Michelin-starred Chef Qui Xiaogui; Riva del Fiume, where Executive Chef Andrea Accordi's creativity takes centre stage both indoors and al fresco on three terraces; Brasserie Palmier for tropical French cuisine in a lively setting; The Lounge for the Hotel's signature afternoon tea as well as casual dining and drinks; and Café Madeleine, a neighbourhood-style pastry shop for sweet treats, classic French bread and brewed beverages; as well as chairside refreshments between the Hotel's two infinity pools, and 24/7 in-room dining.

Be Among the First to Experience the New Four Seasons: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning February 1, 2020. An introductory offer that includes USD 100 credit toward dining or spa with a minimum two nights booked is available. To reserve, book online or call +66 (0)2-032-0888.

Meeting planners and weddings couples may contact meeting.bangkok@fourseasons.com for further information about the Hotel's 3,823 square metres (41,152 square feet) of flexible indoor-outdoor event spaces or to arrange site tours.

