"Over the years, we have proven that BRP is able to disrupt the industry by creating new segments. Our team has done it once again with the Sea-Doo Switch, which will revolutionize the pontoon market. Switch is uniquely positioned to attract new entrants and a younger generation," mentioned José Boisjoli, BRP's President and CEO.

This is not a typical pontoon – the Switch is unlike anything that has ever hit the water, and it is built specifically to change the realities of what life on the water can be. The innovative and adaptable platform provides the flexibility to fit the dreams of all kinds of recreational water lovers with a completely new and modular design, ease of riding, and affordability.

"It's a dynamic pontoon with the heart of a Sea-Doo, and its quick-change deck design can be completely re-configured to fit a solo fishing trip in the morning to a family picnic at noon, and a wakeboard session in the evening," said Annick Lauzon, Director, Global Marketing, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo at BRP.

Perhaps its biggest point of differentiation – other than its Rotax jet propulsion system and unique, Sea-Doo inspired handlebar steering system – is that the entire deck is made of configurable tiles. Only the helm is stationary, and the rest of the layout can be changed in seconds to accommodate any adventure with easy-on, easy-off LinQ quick attach tiles. There are almost 100 options available, allowing people to add or remove seating, change table locations, and much more.

At its heart, the Sea-Doo Switch remains undeniably Sea-Doo, both above and below the waterline. A tri-hull ensures that fun is at the heart of the experience, with stability and agility allowing people to lean into turns and carve through the water. It also adds that rush of excitement and a dynamic behavior people don't get from a traditional pontoon and features the acclaimed Sea-Doo iBR (Intelligent Brake & Reverse) – making it the first ever pontoon boat with brakes – which gives it one of the most intuitive docking experiences in the industry.

Available for pre-order as of today, the Sea-Doo Switch starts at US$17,999, and also comes in two upgrade package options: the Cruise and the Sport, with lengths ranging from 13 to 21 feet. Each features ROTAX jet-drive power options from 100 to 230hp. A full overview of the lineup can be found at www.Sea-Doo.com/switch.

Sea-Doo FISH PRO

In addition to the introduction of the Sea-Doo Switch, the brand is also adding two new FISH PRO personal watercraft models to its lineup, further expanding the fast-growing personal watercraft fishing segment. The fully loaded FishPro Trophy 170 builds on the popular and proven FishPro 170, adding a quick-connect live well and integrated washdown system, modular swivel fishing seat, anchoring system, advanced battery system, Garmin 7" touchscreen fish-finder and navigation system. It is the ultimate in personal watercraft fishing.

Also joining the Sea-Doo Fish Pro lineup is the FishPro Scout 130. The Scout 130, which is based on the versatile Sea-Doo GTI platform, goes further to create an affordable option for the occasional fisherman or woman seeking both playful recreation and a great fishing experience. It includes the essentials for fishing, such as a redesigned 51l LinQ fishing cooler, adjustable rod holders both on the cooler and forward mounts, 6" Garmin system, and additional storage accessories.

BRP GO! For Personal Watercraft

In other exciting news, the exclusive and renowned BRP GO! app will be available for on-water use and will soon be offered in app stores for download. The app will enhance the on-water experience. It will allow viewing and control of relevant smart phone apps directly on the gauge using the handlebar mounted control pad while the phone is stowed. It will include interactive on-water mapping, and riders will be able to create and share routes, invite friends to ride along, and follow others on the map.

No matter your vision for the perfect day on the water, Sea-Doo has the right vehicle and accessories to ensure you make the most of your time, whether riding solo or making memories with friends and family. For technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete lineup of Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoon boats, visit www.Sea-Doo.com.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For further information: BRP Communication Department, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.brp.com/

