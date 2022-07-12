The AIIM Group Acquires Prime Data, a Provider Data-enriched Marketing Communication Solutions

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - AIIM Holdings Inc. ("AIIM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of omni-channel marketing communications solutions, today announced the acquisition of Prime Data, a leading provider of sustainable marketing communication solutions.

Following the growth investment AIIM received in May 2022 from Vegvisir Capital, the Company continues its expansion by extending its service offering to included carbon-neutral solutions with data enhanced personalization capabilities for direct mail. Prime Data shares AIIM's outstanding "client first" reputation by offering its clients high performing end-to-end marketing communications solutions including strategy, tactics, design, workflow automation, and production.

The Prime Data service offering will strengthen the integrated automated direct mail platform offered by AIIM as the growing demand of modern marketing technologies require integrated data-enrichment capabilities. Furthermore, Prime Data also leads the world in the research and development of sustainable direct mail with carbon neutral footprint. Its reach spans customers across various industries including non-profits, financial services, ecommerce, real estate, and marketing agencies both domestically and internationally.

"This acquisition will enable AIIM to accelerate its omni-channel customer communication management platform vision and further fuel the growth and success of our clients to attract new clients, grow, retain, and re-engage with existing ones," said Patrick Masset, CEO of AIIM. "Prime Data instantaneously adds data and workflow management experts to our team, increases production capacity for our respective customers, and enables us to leapfrog our efforts to provide our valued customers with sustainable carbon neutral direct mail solutions."

Together the companies will merge their efforts under one roof and continue to provide clients with exceptional service out of Aurora, ON.

Steve Falk, the President of Prime Data, will join the AIIM leadership team as VP of Partnership & Sustainability. "This merger will greatly improve opportunities for our clients. There is a shared focus on client satisfaction, sustainability, and cutting-edge, high-quality printing technology. It is a natural fit after many years of working together as partners," said Steve Falk.

The Prime Data acquisition is AIIM's first transaction since the growth investment made by Vegvisir Capital in May 2022, and the Company plans to aggressively pursue M&A moving forward.

About AIIM

Founded in 1990, AIIM has developed an outstanding "client first" reputation along with an extensive set of innovative digital solutions, highly personalize direct marketing offering, data-driven relationship marketing programs, and print management services. The platform helps create, automate, and deliver critical marketing communications. The company's solutions enable hundreds of customers including leading financial services, insurance, retail, non-for-profit organizations, and government agencies to attract, acquire, and retain customers through a unified offering. For more information, please visit www.aiim.com

About Prime Data

Prime Data is a leading provider of expert direct mail and printing services. Through constant growth and innovation along with 20+ years of experience, Prime Data offers its clients end-to-end solutions including strategy, tactics, workflow automation, mail production in North America, that are focused on delivering results and integrating into the Marketing Technology Stack. As one of the fastest-growing mailing companies in Canada, Prime Data has consistently demonstrated that direct mail helps clients achieve their revenue and ROI goals when mixed creatively as part of an overall marketing strategy. The company has made significant strides towards a more sustainable future offering the planet's first carbon neutral direct mail program. Visit www.primedata.ca to learn more.

About Vegvisir Capital

Vegvisir Capital invests in growing B2B software and services companies at an inflection point. Vegvisir looks for established core products in large markets that sit at the intersection of software, data, and payments. This business model focus enables deal structure flexibility, aids in the value creation process, and builds strong founder, executive and industry relationships. For more information, please visit www.vegvisircapital.com

SOURCE Avant Imaging and Integrated Media ULC

For further information: Patrick Masset, CEO, [email protected]; Steve Falk, VP Partnership & Sustainability, [email protected];