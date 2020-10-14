The Age of Nesting is here: Beko's new report explores long-term impact of global lockdowns on the home

Under lockdown our attention turned inwards. The home became a workspace, school, gym, restaurant, hospital and even holiday home; forcing people to undertake all areas of their once external lives within the home space. The report forecasts that this shift towards a more local, internally focused mindset is set to remain, heralding a new Age of Nesting.

A shift to homeworking, a boom in at home entertainment and domestic wellness are just three emergent trends that have been realised overnight; and by 2030, the Age of Nesting will be in full flow. The legacy of lockdown, combined with new behavioural shifts, will have fundamentally transformed where we live, how we live, and the homes we live in:

Rurban Revolution – an increased focus on health, hygiene and recuperative living will lead to an urban exodus that will reboot the suburbs, exurbs and rural areas, while providing cities with an opportunity to become more human-centric. Young people who were previously drawn to cities are finding that high rents, relatively low salaries and the impact of city life is having a detrimental effect on health, leading to Millennial and Generation Z Nesters looking to rural and city-adjacent areas for better physical and emotional wellbeing

– an increased focus on health, hygiene and recuperative living will lead to an urban exodus that will reboot the suburbs, exurbs and rural areas, while providing cities with an opportunity to become more human-centric. Young people who were previously drawn to cities are finding that high rents, relatively low salaries and the impact of city life is having a detrimental effect on health, leading to Millennial and Generation Z Nesters looking to rural and city-adjacent areas for better physical and emotional wellbeing Multi-modal Properties – the home will adapt to become a 'blended space', able to fluidly facilitate different kinds of work, rest, recuperation and play. Whether in re-imagined mega-cities or rurban hubs, Generation Nesters' reliance on the home will lead to space utilisation and functionality placed at the top of the agenda

the home will adapt to become a 'blended space', able to fluidly facilitate different kinds of work, rest, recuperation and play. Whether in re-imagined mega-cities or rurban hubs, Generation Nesters' reliance on the home will lead to space utilisation and functionality placed at the top of the agenda Pandemic-proof Living – consumers' collective concerns about hygiene, wellbeing and immunity will persist and shape the younger generation, with the home of the future viewed as a pandemic-proof space and hyper-hygienic, super-sustainable innovations coming to the fore. Home innovations are being designed to reduce exposure to viruses and pollutants and to maximise personal hygiene. Just like the vanity room – a place to wash your hands when entering the home which developed in the wake of the Spanish flu – houses will have entrances where decontamination can take place as you move from the outside world to your inner sanctuary

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, Beko's parent company, said: "The past nine months have changed our lives forever, and businesses and governments have an important role to play to help us adapt to this new world order. The home in particular will undergo a radical shift, as we rethink where and how we live and look for solutions that reflect increasing concerns over hygiene, sustainability and wellness. This report outlines the trends we can expect to see over the next ten years, and some of the innovations that will help us tackle today's biggest problems."

Chris Sanderson, co-founder of The Future Laboratory said: "Now, more than ever, brands and organisations must be prepared for a future in which they help humankind to feel secure, supported and inspired. If businesses aren't prepared for this, in many ways they deserve to become the casualties of a new paradigm shift in how we broker the way we live, work and play."

For more information and to read the full report, visit: https://www.arcelikglobal.com/media/5898/beko-the-age-of-nesting.pdf

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik operating in more than 140 countries. It offers product lines that include major appliances, air conditioners and small appliances. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and no.1 large home appliances brand in the UK. The brand is Main Partner of FC Barcelona, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and Official Supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

About The Future Laboratory:

The Future Laboratory is one of the world's most renowned futures consultancies. With a unique blend of trend forecasting, consumer insight, foresight, brand strategy and innovation, it inspires and future-proofs organisations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310222/Beko_Future_Laboratory.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998182/Beko_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Beko

For further information: Blurred Team - Stefan Colligan, [email protected], +44 7969 028073