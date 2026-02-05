WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Following its appearance at the general consultations on the Bill No. 1, Québec constitution Act, 2025, respecting the Constitution of Québec, the Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador (AFNQL) is calling for its immediate withdrawal. This bill is colonial, centralizing in its approach, and incompatible with the rights and political status of First Nations.

The AFNQL denounces Bill No. 1 for reinforcing a unilateral conception of political and constitutional legitimacy based on the existence of a single constituent people, an approach that marginalizes and renders invisible the legal traditions and governance systems of First Nations. This logic, rooted in the doctrine of discovery, runs directly counter to the spirit of a genuine legislative reconciliation process.

"We are faced with a text that consolidates a Québec state' through a clear domination-driven endeavour, at the cost of erasing and rendering legally and politically invisible the First Nations, hallmarks of colonialism," stated Francis Verreault-Paul, Chief of the AFNQL.

It must be noted that despite the efforts of the AFNQL, the minister responsible for the bill, Simon Jolin-Barrette, conducted no consultations with First Nations governments. They were systematically excluded from all discussions, negotiations, and decision-making processes. In this regard, the government's approach runs directly counter to the principles of free, prior, and informed consent as set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which is internationally recognized.

Bill No. 1 raises several other major concerns, including the reinforcement of systemic barriers resulting in the erosion of linguistic, social, economic, and cultural rights, particularly for First Nations girls and women. Added to this is the concept of the "territorial integrity of Québec" invoked in the legislative text, which disregards ancestral titles and undermines the right of First Nations to self-determination.

While this bill could have represented a historic opportunity to build a constitutional process founded on equality, respect, and the coexistence of our peoples, Minister Jolin-Barrette instead puts forward an approach akin to a contemporary colonial claim.

"Although the idea of a constitution for Québec is understandable, accepting this bill as presented would mean renouncing our rights, our traditions, and our cultures, and accepting our own assimilation for the benefit of the Québec state. We can entirely reject what is being proposed while remaining constructive, but that requires mutual recognition, and above all, shared political will," added the Chief of the AFNQL.

